DELPHI — The Rensselaer Central swim programs picked up a pair of trophies at the annual Delphi Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Lady Bombers captured six first-place finishes and eight seconds to total 138 points to distance themselves from runner-up finisher Delphi (93). Lafayette Central Catholic was third, followed by Fountain Central.
Winners for the Bombers included the 200-yard medley relay team of Addison Hesson, Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson and Solcy Sanchez; Trinity Oliver in diving (with teammate Kaylei Lank second); Ary Nelson in the 100 butterfly (with Sanchez second) and the 100 breaststroke (with Hesson fourth); Annie Parrish in the 500 freestyle (with Sanchez third); the 200 free relay team of Cook, Katie Castle, Nelson and Maddie Kosiba; and the 400 free relay team of Sanchez, Parrish, Castle and Kosiba.
Second-place finishers included Parrish in the 200 free, Hesson in the 200 individual medley, Kosiba in the 50 free (with Cook third) and 100 freestyle (with Castle third) and Cook in the 100 backstroke (with Castle third).
Hesson earned personal-bests in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Deniz Guler had bests in the 200 Im and 500 free, Kosiba had PRs in the 50 free and 100 free, Cook had a PR in the 50 free, Madison Foster had a PR in the 50 free, Sanchez had a PR in the 100 butterfly, Castle had a best in the 100 free as did senior Emily Myers, Parrish had a PR in the 500 free and Nelson had a best time in the breaststroke.
The boys’ invite, meanwhile, came down to the final event of the meet, with the Bombers edging the hosts 104-103. LCC was third and Fountain Central finished fourth.
The 400 free relay team of Nolan Conrad, Kayne Robinson, Cade Rivera and Matthew Swartz placed second to lock up the trophy for the Bombers. Anything less and Delphi would have stole the invite title.
Champions for the Bombers included Swartz in the 500 freestyle (with Anthony Rodriguez third), Jon Brouwer in the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay team of Robinson, Ty Walker, Conrad and Swartz.
RCHS also had five second-place finishes in the 200 free relay; Conrad in the 200 free (with Brouwer third) and 100 butterfly; Rivera in the 200 IM (with Joe Maienbrook third); and Swartz in the 100 freestyle.
The 200 medley relay foursome of Brouwer, Maienbrook, Walker and Rodriguez placed third.
RCHS swimmers win triangular at Knox
KNOX — The Rensselaer Central swim programs came away with a pair of wins at Knox Tuesday night, Jan. 10.
The Lady Bombers cruised to a 136-26 win over the host Redskins, with Oregon-Davis placing third.
RCHS had 11 first-place finishes, with Maddie Kosiba (50 freestyle and 100 free) and Ary Nelson (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke) claiming two each. Lilly Cook was the 100 backstroke champion, Addison Hesson claimed the 200 IM title, Katie Castle won the 200 free event and Annie Parrish was the 400 free winner.
The Bombers also won all three relays, including the 200 medley (Cook, Nelson, Audrey Korniak and Solcy Sanchez), 200 free (Cook, Castle, Nelson and Kosiba) and the 400 free (Sanchez, Korniak, Castle and Kosiba).
The Bomber boys’ team, meanwhile, won eight events in recording 94 points in beating the host Redskins, who had 61.
Winners for RCHS included Nolan Conrad in the 200 free (with Jon Brouwer second) and the 100 butterfly (with Kayne Robinson second), Robinson in the 50 free (with Ty Walker third), Swartz in the 100 free (with Ty Walker second) and the 500 free (with Anthony Rodriguez third) and Brouwer in the 200 backstroke (with Rodriguez second).
The 200 free relay team of Robinson, Walker, Conrad and Swartz also claimed victory, as well as the 400 free relay team of Conrad, Robinson, Rivera and Swartz.
The 200 medley relay foursome of Rivera, Joe Maienbrook, Walker and Rodriguez was second and Rivera placed second in the 200 IM (with Maienbrook third).
Rivera was also second in the 100 breaststroke (with Maienbrook third).