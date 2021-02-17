RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ swim team capped off another solid season with a 93-89 victory over Lafayette McCutcheon on Feb. 11.
The Bombers, who will compete in the Munster Sectional on Thursday, Feb. 18 (preliminaries) and Saturday, Feb. 20 (finals), claimed five first-place finishes. Senior John Michael won a pair of events — the 50-yard freestyle in 24.13 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 54.83 — and Matthew Swartz won the 200-yard free in 2:04.03.
Senior Eli Dobson was first in the 100 butterfly in 56.40 and Swartz anchored the winning 400 free relay team that included senior Aidan Geleott, Kayne Robinson and senior Braden White.
The foursome won the event in 3:54.92.
Among those who earned personal bests last week were White in the 200 individual medley (2:37.55) and the 100 fly (1:07.34), Drew Geleott in the 50 freestyle (32.94), Swartz in the 500 freestyle (5:26.85), Robinson in the 500 free (5:57.54) and Nolan Conrad in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.71).