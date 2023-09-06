RUSSIAVILLE — Western running back Matthew McKitrick was a workhorse against visiting Rensselaer Central Friday night, gaining 238 yards and scoring three touchdowns as the Panthers picked up their first win of the season.
The Panthers (1-2) scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to snap a 20-20 tie for a 33-20 victory.
McKitrick carried the ball on 33 of his team’s 45 rushing plays. The Panthers gained 336 rushing yards and quarterback Levi Shoemaker made the most of his four completions, hitting receiver Brady Comer for an 18-yard touchdown and McKitrick for a 15-yard score.
Shoemaker was 4 of 8 passing for 66 yards.
RCHS coach Chris Meeks said Western was the first opponent to use misdirection against his team Friday.
“They had some big plays, but that was us being undisciplined,” he said.
RCHS sophomore quarterback Cohen Westfall completed 7 of 13 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception.
Junior tailback Diego Hernandez-Reyes had his third straight 100-yard game to open the season, gaining 138 on 24 carries. His 78-yard punt return for a TD — his first of the season — produced the game’s first points in the first quarter.
Senior teammate Aaron Barko ran in a score and caught four passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The Bombers (2-1) trailed 20-13 at halftime, but scored midway through the third quarter to knot the score at 20-20. The score was set up by two big pass plays, including a Hernandez-Reyes pass to tight end Landon Musch for 35 yards. Barko then hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Westfall to pull the Bombers within a point at 20-19.
Kyler Sigman’s extra-point accounted for his team’s 20th point.
After the Panthers scored to go ahead 27-20, the Bombers drove into Western territory, but a fumble on a first-down run gave the ball back to the host team, which punctuated the win with a long TD run late in the game.
Defensively, Barko had 12 tackles, including seven solos, and two pass defenses. Junior Kadyn Doyle also had 12 tackles with five solos and a tackle for loss. Senior Adam Ahler had eight tackles and Hernandez-Reyes had seven tackles with a tackle for loss.
The Bombers will open the Hoosier Conference West Division portion of their schedule on Friday when they host Twin Lakes for their Homecoming. The Indians (2-1) fell to Tippecanoe Valley, 35-7, on Friday night.
Meeks said after the game how he likes his team’s tenacity.
“I think we’ve shown over the first three weeks is we’ve got some grinders,” he said. “They play Bomber-style football and we just got to keep improving. Hopefully by the time we get to sectional time, we’re playing some great football. We saw glimpses of great things tonight. We’ve got to fix some things and get these kids a little more experience under the Friday night lights, but a lot of positives to walk away from here tonight.”
Andrean scores 24 straight points to beat KV
MERRILLVILLE — Jimmy Finley’s block of a Diego Arroyo punt in the first quarter gave Andrean a lift after a slow start during its 24-8 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Kankakee Valley last Friday.
Finley returned the loose ball 25 yards for the game’s first score.
An interception set up another score for the 59ers, who won their first game after two losses to open the season. They led 17-0 at halftime and added a TD run after a long scoring drive to open the second half for a 24-0 lead.
KV (1-2, 0-1) finally broke through in the third quarter, with junior Marco Castro plowing in from a yard out. The Kougars converted the two-point conversion.
Castro gained 148 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown. The Kougars, however, had just 151 total yards, with quarterback Arroyo dropped for 11 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
Arroyo was also 3 of 11 passing for 14 yards and two interceptions.
KV had three turnovers to one for Andrean, which got 146 yards on 16 of 20 passing with a touchdown from quarterback Scott Ballentine. Finley had seven catches for 89 yards.
The Kougars did hold Andrean to 75 rushing yards on 26 running plays.
Rebels rally for
road win in Illinois
FISHER, Illinois — South Newton rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit with a pair of scores, including a pass and catch from quarterback Evyn Krug to Lucas Bogucki and a touchdown run by Krug, to edge host Fisher, 38-31, last Friday.
Fisher led 25-24 midway through the fourth before Krug connected with Bogucki from 43 yards for a 30-25 lead. Krug then ran in a score from five yards out for a 36-25 lead and added the two-point conversion to give his team a 38-25 bulge.
Fisher did put one more score on the board, but time ran out for the hosts.
Krug finished with 116 yards rushing on 27 carries with four touchdowns. He had TD runs of 3, 3, 2 and 5 yards for the 2-1 Rebels, who host winless North Newton Friday night.
He also converted four two-point conversions and completed 19 of 27 passes for 225 yards and a score.
Bogucki caught eight passes for 101 yards and a TD and gained 110 yards on the ground on just 11 carries.
Defensively, Cayden Martin had three sacks and Bogucki had five tackles with a sack. Krug had an interception.
West Central routs
Cavaliers in MWC opener
WOLCOTT — West Central took advantage of nearly every mistake Tri-County made in a 42-8 Midwest Conference rout last Friday in Wolcott.
The Cavaliers had three turnovers, including a fumble on a kick-off early in the first quarter, in falling behind 35-0 by halftime.
Tri-County (1-2, 0-1) also had a fumble during a potential scoring drive and had a pass picked off by West Central senior Jacob Pilarski.
Trojans quarterback Connor Marlatt, meanwhile, had a flawless night, completing 13 of 13 passes for 134 yards and four touchdowns and adding 64 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Pilarski gained 65 yards on 12 carries and scored a pair of TDs.
Austin Bolen caught six passes for 36 yards and two scores, Josiah Rodriguez caught a 10-yard TD pass and Christian Hughes had a 28-yard TD reception for the Trojans, who improve to 3-0 overall.
For the Cavaliers, quarterback Koby Bahler was 8 of 15 passing for 82 yards with a TD pass and an interception. Bahler also gained 45 yards on five carries.
Many of TC’s receivers struggled to catch passes all night and West Central held Jonathan Pearson — who rushed for over 200 yards in TC’s win over Attica a week earlier — to just 20 yards on eight carries.
Defensively for the Cavs, Bahler had 14 tackles with nine solos and two tackles for loss. Pearson also had 14 tackles with eight solos, Anthony McFadden had 12 tackles with nine solos and Bryce McMorrow had 11 tackles.
Drea Villarreal had seven tackles and recovered two fumbles for the Trojans.