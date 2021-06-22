RENSSELAER — Several members of the Rensselaer Central softball team were presented awards during an awards program recently.
The Lady Bombers finished 7-10 overall and 3-5 in the Hoosier Conference after returning to the field for the first time since 2019. The 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID pandemic.
Among those presented special awards by coach Don Doyle were Addy Koebcke, Highest Batting Average; Paige Lattimore, Highest Batting Average; Lacie Lear, Captain’s Award; Kirsten Trapp, Most Improved; Lauren Moore, Sportsmanship; Delani Robinson, Best Mental Attitude; and Macie Northcutt, Top Defensive Player.
Junior varsity players who were recognized with special awards included Macie Kellner, Best Mental Attitude; Ellie Castle, Coaches Award; and Robyn Philpot, Best Offensive Player.
The RCHS athletic department also issued Bomber blankets and jackets to team members, with Northcutt and Moore earning blankets and Kellner, Ella Gehring, Castle, Philpot, McKenna Kingman and Elizabeth Knoth taking home jackets.