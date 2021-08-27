Bombers blank Covenant Christian
DeMOTTE — Rensselaer Central got single goals in each half to turn away host Covenant Christian, 2-0, in boys’ soccer action Thursday, Aug. 26.
RCHS (2-1) had 16 shots on goal as they dominated possession throughout. Senior Alex Zaragoza scored the first goal late in the first half with junior Adam Martinez providing the assist.
With about 10 minutes remaining in the match, Martinez sent a shot over the head of the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead. He was assisted by Kyler Sigman, a sophomore.
Defensively, Matthew Brandenburg, Brock Beier and DJ Handford limited the Knights to just five shots. Goalkeeper Jared Williamson had five saves in recording his first shutout of the season.
Girls Soccer
Manns’s 4 goals leads Lady Bombers
RENSSELAER — Senior striker Ariel Manns had a hat trick plus one in leading the Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Hebron Thursday, Aug. 26.
The Hawks took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when Madi Maas tucked a corner kick into the upper far post over the outstretched arms of Bomber goalkeeper Abby Ahler.
The defense, however, kept the Hawks on their side of the field to set up a scoring barrage that featured four goals by senior Ariel Manns.
The fifth score came off the foot of freshman Abby Hannon, who scored her first varsity goal on a rebound in front of the net.
Assists were provided by Sarah Kaufman, Taylor Jordan and Manns. Turning in solid defensive performances were Grace Healey, Avree Cain and Jordan and freshmen Emily Mata and Brooke Koebcke.
Prep Volleyball
KVHS outlasts rival Bombers, 3-0
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley took down rival Rensselaer Central in three games Tuesday, improving to 4-3 on the season with a 25-21, 25-19 and 25-18 victory at the Kougar Den.
Senior Alexis Broyles led the offense with 21 kills and added two service aces and eight digs. Abby Grandchamp had seven kills, Lilly Toppen had 10 assists, a block and two aces and Faith Mauger had five solo blocks and two kills.
Ava Koselke finished with five solo blocks and two kills also.
It was the second loss of the season for the Bombers, who have wins over Boone Grove and Winamac. The other loss came in the season opener against Hebron.
Here is a peek at RCHS’s scores in those matches as well as individual statistics where available:
Monday, Aug. 23
RCHS won 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-16 at Boone Grove.
Thursday, Aug. 19
RCHS won 25-19, 25-17, 25-10 vs. Winamac.
Jessie Ringen finished with nine kills on 18 of 24 attacks, with 13 digs and three aces on 13 of 15 serves. Kaylee Tiede-Souza added five kills, two blocks and eight digs and Kenzie Moore was 11 of 11 serving with an ace to go with 10 digs. Rhys Puent also had 10 digs and Ellie Castle was 74 of 75 setting with 22 assists. Claire Stanley had six kills on 11 of 15 attacks.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
RCHS lost at Hebron 25-27, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21.
Jessie Ringen had nine kills on 15 of 16 attacks with 27 digs and three aces on 9 of 11 serving. Kaylee Tiede-Souza had five kills and four blocks and Ellie Castle was 135 of 138 setting with 17 assists and 14 of 14 serving with an ace. Kenzie Moore had 26 digs, Rhys Puent had 44 digs and Claire Stanley had five kills. Ella Gehring was 11 of 13 serving with three aces and Morgan Van Meteer had three blocks.
Lowell shuts down KVHS, 3-0
WHEATFIELD — Lowell’s defense kept Kankakee Valley’s net play quiet in recording a 3-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory Thursday, Aug. 26.
The Red Devils (2-2, 1-0 in the NCC) won by 25-22, 25-19 and 25-17 scores.
Senior Alexis Broyles was limited to six kills for the Kougars. She added seven digs and an ace. Abby Grandchamp had six kills, Lilly Toppen added nine assists and Ava Dase had seven and Ava Koselke had a kill and three solo blocks.
The Kougars fall to 4-4 and 0-1 in league play.
Girls Golf
KVHS, DeBoard get by Bombers
RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley sophomore Brynlee DeBoard tamed Curtis Creek for the second time this month, leading her team to a 194-220 win over the host Bombers on Thursday, Aug. 26.
DeBoard shot an-even par 36 to earn match medalist honors. She has now medaled in all six of her team’s dual and triangular meets.
Her score tied the nine-hole school record.
Allison Rushmore fired a 50, followed by Abby Kaluf’s 51 and Lily Van Loon’s 57.
For RCHS, Jenna Minter and Carly Drone each shot 54s, with Addison Hesson and Haley Graf contributing 56s. Josie Zacher had a kick-out score of 59.
The junior varsity teams also competed, with the Bombers getting a 52 from Maggie Maienbrook. Maggie Hooker (58), Maddie Martin (56), Mallory Klingler (62) and Harlie Klemp (65) also competed for coach Mike Putman’s squad.
KV’s Kaylee Bogunovich fired a 49, with Katelyn Bakker adding a 52 and Avarie Rondeau a 56 for the Kougars.
Boys Tennis
Kougars blank NCC foe Hobart
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ tennis team opened the home portion of it schedule on Thursday, beating Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart by a 5-0 score.
With four varsity players out, the Kougars relied on their junior varsity players to take down the Brickies. No. 1 singles player Jeremiah Jones and No. 1 doubles Arturo DeJesus and Tommy Jones won in long three-set matches, while the No. 2 singles Bryant DeBoard and No. 3 singles Brock Martin won in straight sets.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Colon Rather and Zack Frieden also won in straight sets.