RENSSELAER — With the roster 99% intact, the Rensselaer Central baseball team has reeled off six straight wins since May 7.
A sweep of Kankakee Valley was followed by wins over Lewis Cass (5-1 on May 10), Tipton (18-6 May 13) and a sweep of North Judson (2-1, 8-6 on May 14).
The Bombers (10-10) began the week with a 5-1 victory over host Lewis Cass on May 10. With the score tied at 1-1 through five innings, RCHS broke free with two runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh.
The late rally made a winner of freshman pitcher Brayson Johns, who went 1 1/3 innings with a strikeout and a walk in relief of starter Cohen Craig.
Craig went 5 2/3 innings, allowing a run on five hits. He struck out five and walked six.
Offensively, Teagan Brown, Craig, Jacob Pickering, Tommy Boyles and Brayson Johns had hits, all singles. Boyles had a two-run single and Lakin Webb and Kenseth Johns had RBIs.
On May 13, the Bombers traveled to Tipton for a Hoosier Conference Tournament Crossover game, collecting 16 hits in an 18-6 rout of the 1-13 Blue Devils.
The Bombers never trailed after scoring four first-inning runs. Tipton did pull within three runs (7-4) after five innings, but RCHS tacked on nine insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings to cruise to victory.
Senior Jacob Pickering went the distance for the win, allowing six runs on 10 hits over seven innings. He had 10 strikeouts and five walks.
He also went 4 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and Kelton Hesson was 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and five runs scored. Webb added three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run, Brown was 2 for 6 with an RBI and Craig finished with two hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Bryson Johns had a pair of singles and Kenseth Johns scored two runs and added an RBI.
The Bombers capped the week with a pair of exciting finishes against visiting North Judson on May 14.
Brayson Johns’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Bombers a walk-off win. Brayson’s hit also made a winner of brother Kenseth, who went seven innings, allowing a run on just three hits. He struck out nine and walked three.
Ethan Pickering and Boyles had two hits apiece, with Ethan driving in a run with a double. Brown finished 1 for 2 at the plate.
In game two, Brent Harvey got the start, allowing six runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings. He had three strikeouts and three walks, but reliever Brayson Johns got the win, allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks over 3 1/3 innings.
The Jays (12-6) actually held a 6-4 lead after four innings before the Bombers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to seize control.
Webb was 2 for 3 with a pair of triples and Jacob Pickering had an RBI double. Hesson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and swiped four bases and Kenseth Johns had an RBI single.
Boyles also drove in a run with a single and Brayson had a double and scored twice.