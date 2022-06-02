LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley will challenge for a top three spot at the Logansport boys’ golf regional on Friday.
Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m., CST, at the Dykeman Park Golf Course, a par-70 layout in Logansport.
Last year’s team champion, Twin Lakes, is favored to repeat this year, with RCHS, Rochester, Logansport and KVHS among the challengers. The top three teams advance to the regional. Twin Lakes was followed by Rochester and Logansport in last year’s meet, with Rensselaer a stroke short of a playoff with Logansport (332-333).
The Bombers did have two golfers advance and both will tackle Dykeman again Friday. Senior Zach Hillan and junior Zach Geleott will vie for an individual title as well as junior Harrison Odle. Senior Drew Andree is expected to compete for individual placement for KV.