RUSSIAVILLE — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ junior varsity basketball team capped its season with a 54-27 rout of host Lewis Cass.
The win gave the Lady Bombers a 15-2 mark.
The Bombers led 24-10 at halftime and continued to build on their lead in the second half. Freshman Carly Drone and sophomore Maci Kellner shared the scoring lead with 19 points each.
Sophomore Cadence Manns added six points and senior Robyn Philpot also had six. Freshman guard Jesi Fleming chipped in four points.
Thursday, January 27
RCHS girls varsity bounces Kings
RUSSIAVILLE — Rensselaer Central claimed ninth place in the Hoosier Conference Tournament Crossover Series on Jan. 27, beating host Lewis Cass by a 44-28 final.
The Bombers (15-6) held Cass to just 20 percent shooting. The Kings (8-13) hit just 8 of 40 field goals, with leading scorer Kendal Johnson going 5 of 21 for her 17 points.
Hallie Coffey added 11 points with six rebounds and five steals for Cass.
The Bombers, who jumped ahead 14-1 in the first quarter, were led by senior Jessie Ringen’s 15 points. Freshman Taylor Van Meter added 11 points and senior Morgan Van Meter had nine.
The West Division finished 3-2 in the Crossover Series, with RCHS, Benton Central and Lafayette Central Catholic beating their East Division foes. Benton Central won the tournament with a 54-49 victory over Hamilton Heights.
LCC won 55-44 against Northwestern for third place and Tipton beat Twin Lakes, 60-52, for fifth place. The seventh-place winner was Western, which upended West Lafayette, 65-53.
Lady Kougars
fall at Portage
PORTAGE — Kankakee Valley had its regular season come to an end at Portage on Jan. 27, losing 56-31 to the Indians.
It was the third straight loss for the Kougars, who will take a 14-9 mark into this week’s sectional at Knox. Portage, meanwhile, finished the season at 12-10.
Genesis Borom had 18 points for the Indians. She added nine rebounds and four steals. Anjelicia Delvalle had eight points and five steals.
Lady Knights cruise to 18th win
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian of DeMotte is one win shy of tying the school record for team wins with 18 after blasting Calumet Christian, 60-22, on Jan. 27.
The Knights (18-4) led 24-9 after the first period, increased their lead to 36-17 by halftime and had a game-high 58-14 lead after three quarters.
Junior forward Skylar Bos had a season-high 36 points in the victory, hitting 16 of 24 shots and 4 of 4 free throws. She added three assists and three steals.
Senior teammate Gwen Walstra had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals and freshman Claire Bakker added seven boards. Freshman Sophie Bakker had four assists and three steals and junior Gabbi Zeilenga had five rebounds and two steals.
Prior to the game, Covenant Christian honored three seniors, including Walstra, Madison Zeldenrust and Dahna Frump.
Lady Cavaliers get 10th win
WOLCOTT — Tri-County capped its regular season by winning seven of its last eight games, including a 57-34 romp of Faith Christian of Lafayette in its home finale.
Senior guard Brynn Warren had a game-high 22 points for the 10-9 Cavs. Sara Zarse, a freshman, had 12 points and sophomore Allista Taulman also had 12.
The loss ends Faith Christian’s regular season at 9-13.
North Newton girls finish .500
MOROCCO — North Newton’s girls’ basketball team won its final two games of the regular season, beating Wheeler on Jan. 27 before pounding visiting North Vermillion on Jan. 29.
Against Wheeler, the Spartans (9-9) led 24-11 at halftime in t 47-20 rout.
On Jan. 29 against North Vermillion (16-8), North Newton led 21-14 at halftime before outscoring its visitors, 19-7, in the second half to cruise to a 51-31 victory.
Grace Hollopeter had 15 points on 5 of 5 shooting for the Spartans. She was a perfect 3 of 3 from 3-point range and added four assists. Teammate Makenna Schleman had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Cayci Ehlinger had 10 points, five assists and two steals. She was also 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.
Heidi Schleman had 12 rebounds and four assists for the winners. The Spartans were 7 of 10 from 3-point territory in the game.
Lady Trojans win 2 in a row
FRANCESVILLE — West Central’s young girls’ basketball team capped the season with back-to-back wins over a span of three days.
Against Culver on Jan. 27, the Trojans (6-14) rolled to a 50-34 final despite trailing at halftime. West Central went on an 18-5 run to gain control and outscored the Cavaliers (3-18), 30-12, in the second half.
Sophomore Annika Smith had another double-double, scoring a game-high 21 points with 17 rebounds. She was 6 of 10 from the floor and added four steals.
Freshman teammate Kailee Bishop added 12 points and six boards.
Two days later (Jan. 29), the Trojans stormed ahead 32-14 by halftime in handing winless Attica (0-19) a 51-30 loss.
Bishop had a career-best 23 points and Smith added 20. The young duo finished a combined 13 of 27 from the floor and 15 of 20 from the free throw line.
Smith also had 13 rebounds and three steals and Bishop added 10 yards and three steals.
— Compiled by
HARLEY TOMLINSON