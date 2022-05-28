VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central thrower Jordan Cree has punched his ticket to another state meet.
Three months after competing in the state wrestling tournament, Cree, a junior, will look to place in the discus and shot-put at Indiana University-Bloomington on Saturday, June 4. It will be his first trip to the track and field finals.
A two-time sectional champion in the discus, Cree qualified by finishing second in both throws at the Thursday, May 26 regional in Valparaiso. His toss of 150 feet, 4 inches in the discus finals was second only to Lowell’s Thomas Johnson, who won with a throw of 151-4.
Cree then moved over to the shot-put ring to place second there, unleashing a season-best 51 feet, 1/4 inch effort. Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant was the winner at 58-4.
Cree’s teammate, freshman Bryan Camarena, was 11th in the discus at 135-2, while Kankakee Valley freshman Zach Frieden was 12th at 134-9.
Covenant Christian senior Jonah Ingram will also take a trip to Bloomington after placing first in the 300-meter hurdles. He becomes the first Knight to win a regional title.
Seeded No. 1 with a time of 40.68 seconds, Ingram broke his own school mark with a winning time 39.94. This is Ingram’s first year running the event.
KVHS freshman Brady Sampson also competed in the 300, placing 11th. He was just one of two freshmen in the event, covering the distance in 43.44 seconds.
In other events, South Newton senior Garrett Sammons was fourth overall in the high jump at 6 feet, with teammate Will Smart also clearing 6 feet for sixth place. Smart needed more jumps than Sammons to clear the height.
Rensselaer’s Tristen Wuethrich was eighth in the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 37.77 seconds and 13th in the 800 meters in 2:07.90. KV’s Adam Collard was 10th in the 400-meter dash in 52.71 seconds and Jacob Sandlin was sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles for the Kougars.
Sandlin cleared the hurdles in 15.85 seconds.
RCHS sophomore Trey Maciejewski was 16th in the 800 meters in 2:09.86 and Rensselaer vaulters Hayden Box and Jack Jordan cleared 11-6 for 10th and 11th place. Box won his second sectional title in the event last week.
In the relays, RCHS was seventh in the 4-by-800 in a time of 8:40.48. The team featured Dalton Henry, Tom Van Hoose, Maciejewski and Wuethrich.
North Newton was eight in the 4-by-100 in 44.85 seconds and West Central placed ninth in 44.87. North Newton’s relay team included Lane Zander, Brayden School, Alex Miller, Levi Church, Alex Miller and Aiden Castleberry.
West Central’s 4-by-100 lineup included a combination of Chase Mitchell, Noah Sayler, Carter Hudson, Blayden Huber, Ayden White, Zachary Boehning, Gerardo Salazar and Connor Bennett.
KV was 11th, Rensselaer 12th and Covenant Christian 14th in the 4-by-400 relay. KV’s lineup included Collard, Sandlin, Adrian Uchman, Sampson, Caleb Deardorff and Austin Parks; Rensselaer’s combination of athletes included Nolan Potts, Steve Carrera, Jason Wu, Logan Kuiper, Wuethrich, Henry and Maciejewski; and Covenant’s group featured Will Novak, Devin Hoffman, Hunter Drain, Peyton Fase, Nathan Bennett and Ingram.
KVHS senior Justin Hoffman was set to compete in a pair of events for his team, but couldn’t run due to a stress fracture in his foot. He was in line to qualify for his second straight state meet in the 3,200 meters.
Hoffman won the 3,200 meters at the Rensselaer Sectional on May 19.