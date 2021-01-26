Rensselaer Central will look to sneak up on the competition at next week’s Class 2A North Judson Sectional.
Since the new year began, the Bombers have struggled with illness, injuries, lack of practice time and other issues related to the COVID pandemic. That helped create a five-game losing streak from Dec. 29-Jan. 15.
But the Bombers, who own a 9-11 mark, feel they are just now hitting their stride as they enter post-season play. They open the sectional tournament next Tuesday against Boone Grove.
“It’s one of those situations where nobody looks over their shoulders at us, but I think they need to start to,” Radtke said. “These girls are starting to get in the right frame of mind. They’re going to be tough and somebody to watch out for.”
The Bombers last faced Boone (9-5) during the 2014-15 season when the teams squared off in a mid-season tournament. Overall, RCHS owns a 1-2 record against the field, losing to the host Jays to start the season and at Winamac in December.
The Bombers beat North Newton last week.
The host Jays, who are led by all-state senior guard Lilly Frasure, are the prohibitive favorites to win the tournament. The Jays fell short of a title in 2020, losing to South Central.
“They’re on a run and it’s on their home floor,” Radtke said of the Jays. “We’ve got to be able to take care of business no matter who we face. Hopefully the ball bounces our way and we’ll get the job done.”
The Bombers feature nary a senior on their roster. They start five juniors — Jessie Ringen, Morgan VanMeter, Kenzi Moore, Abby Ahler and Avree Cain — and get production off the bench from a pair of freshman — Sarah Kaufman and Cadence Manns — as well as junior Kaylee Tiede-Souza and sophomore Lola Chamness.
Ringen is a three-year varsity starter and VanMeter, Ahler and Cain have three years of varsity experience.
Ringen is the team’s top scorer, with VanMeter and Cain providing offense. Cain has been more aggressive on the offensive end of late, which has sparked RCHS’s recent wini streak.
“We need kids like that to step and we’ll be just fine,” Radtke said.
Due to lineup changes in a COVID world, the Bombers have been inconsistent on the offensive end. They have kept their turnovers to a minimum with Cain running the offense, but have struggled to keep opponents off the glass.
The Bombers have yielded a tremendous amount of offensive rebounds this winter.
“We’re going to have to make sure we’re putting bodies on people,” Radtke said. “And just putting a body on a person isn’t enough. You’ve got to knock them back. If they outweigh you or that much bigger, you’ve got to fight that much harder.”
Radtke would also like to see more consistency from his team, which experienced a serious of blowout losses during its recent losing streak.
“I think we’ll need to put four quarters together better than we have,” he said. “I still think we’re missing that fourth quarter of solidness. Hopefully that will come because we’re down to our last few games and we had better start getting it soon.”
The draw allows the Bombers a chance at reaching the championship game where they could face either North Judson (13-5) or South Central (14-7). The Jays have yet to lose to the Bombers with Frasure in the lineup, a string that extended to four games with their 65-35 rout in November.
North Judson owns a seven-game win streak in its series against the Bombers, last losing in the 2014-15 season.
RCHS will need to play two quality games and then a third to wrestle the title from either Judson or South Central, which beat the Bombers on its way to a sectional title last year at Hebron, next week.
“Whoever wins that sectional will have to play three games,” Radtke said. “You look at all the other sectionals in the state of Indiana and there’s not too many sectionals where you have to win three games in a row. It’s going to take what you saw (vs. Western on Jan. 22): grit, endurance and fighting through no matter what’s going on. You’ve just got to find a way to get the job done.”