OXFORD — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ golf team battled for a top two finish at Saturday’s annual Bison Invitational at the Oak Grove Country Club, settling for a third-place finish.
The Bombers shot a 360, just off the pace of runner-up finishers West Lafayette (353). Faith Christian won the team title with a 318.
Other schools participating included Benton Central, which finished in back of the Bombers, as well as Lafayette Central Catholic, Delphi, Rossville, Harrison, McCutcheon, Carroll and North Newton.
Junior Zach Hillan led the charge for RCHS with an 87 over 18 holes. Harrison Odle, a sophomore, also shot an 87, with sophomore Zach Geleott adding a 90. Senior Addison Wilmington rounded out the scoring with a 96 and senior Luke Dixon had a kick-out round of 102.
Junior Ky Risner and senior Max Korniak played as reserves, with Risner shooting a 96 in his first 18-hole event. Korniak finished with a 118.
• On Monday, April 26, the Bombers edged Hoosier Conference foe West Lafayette, 188-189, after four players shot under 50 over nine holes.
Hillan was second overall with a 43, falling one stroke in back of Westside’s No. 1 for match medalist. Odle and Geleott both shot 48 and Wilmington carded a 49.
Risner was the fifth scorer with a 54.
In the reserve match, Wrigley Porter shot a season-low 52 and Korniak added a 56.
Bombers fall at Lakes of Four Seasons
On Friday, April 23, the Bombers traveled to the Lakes of Four Seasons to take on Boone Grove’s talented group. The host Wolves won the 9-hole affair by a 176-200 final.
Hillan led RCHS with a 47 and Dixon shot a 49. Other scorers included Geleott (51) and Wilmington (53). Odle had a fifth-man’s score of 58.
In the reserve match, Porter shot a 56 for the Bombers and Risner added a 58. Korniak (61) and Hayden Warne (64) also scored for the Bombers.
Bombers get road win at Angel Hills
On Thursday, April 22, the Bombers bounced host Carroll, 185-221, at Angel Hills in Rossville. Dixon and Geleott led the charge with 44s.
Odle shot a 46 and Hillan had a 51 to cap the scoring. Wilmington’s 54 was the kick-out score.
In the reserve match, Risner shot a 49 for RCHS and Korniak had a 52. Porter and Warne shot 56 and 61, respectively.
Bombers edge Bulldogs at Curtis Creek
Rensselaer Central got a match medalist round of 43 from Hillan in its 183-195 win over visiting Crown Point at Curtis Creek on Monday, April 19.
Wilmington shot a 46 to tie teammate Geleott and Dixon fired a 48 to round out the scoring. Odle shot a 53 for the fifth man’s score.
In the reserve match, Risner posted a 52, with Kornaik shooting a 59 and Warne finishing with a 65 to lead the Bombers.