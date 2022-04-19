RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ tennis team picked up its first win of the season Thursday, April 14, blanking visiting North Newton, 5-0.
Karina Herrera won her No. 1 singles match, with teammates Cadence Manns and Baylee Neira winning their singles matches as well.
The No. 1 doubles team of Faith Kruithof and Kaylei Lank and the No. 2 team of Riley Wright and Sara Kaufman completed the sweep for the Bombers, who own a 2-3 record.
Saturday, April 16
Bombers go 1-1 at Delphi invite
DELPHI — Rensselaer Central finished 1-1 at the annual Delphi girls’ tennis invitational on Saturday, April 16, beating Tipton by a 3-1 final before dropping a 4-1 decision to the host Oracles.
Jessie Ringen claimed the No. 1 singles title for the Bombers, with Baylee Neira winning at No. 3 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Kaylei Lank and Faith Kruithof also won their match.
Against Delphi later in the morning, RCHS (2-3) got its lone win at No. 3 singles, with Neira finishing the day with a 2-0 mark.
Tuesday, April 5
Doubles teams get wins for RCHS
CEDAR LAKE — The No. 1 doubles team of Lola Chamness and Sara Kaufman and the No. 2 team of Faith Kruithof and Kaylei Lank picked up wins in Rensselaer Central’s 3-2 loss to Hanover Central on Tuesday, April 5.
It was the season opener for the Bombers, who lost all three singles matches to the host Wildcats.
Prep Boys Golf
Saturday, April 16
RCHS 10th at Twin Lakes invite
MONTICELLO — Senior Zach Hillan and junior Harrison Odle each shot 88s during Rensselaer Central’s entry in the annual Twin Lakes Invitational at the Tippecanoe Country Club on Saturday, April 16.
The Bombers finished 10th among the 18 teams that competed, with four golfers combining for 372 strokes. Zach Geleott shot a 96 and Ky Risner finished with a 100.
Brayden Muschett had a sixth-player’s score of 107.
The host Indians won the team title with a 319 after four of their golfers shot 82 or lower. Jamieson Ousley led the charge with a 76.
Plymouth’s Bennett Christy was match medalist with an even-par 72 on the TCC course.
Faith Christian was second (329), followed by Noblesville (331) and West Lafayette (344).
Kankakee Valley finished one stroke in front of RCHS for ninth place. Drew Andree shot a 76 to finish among the leaders, while teammate Gabe Kistler fired a 92.
Caleb Swallow (95) and Logan Burke (107) rounded out the scoring for the Kougars, who shot a 370. Burke holed out from 187 yards out on No. 18 for his first ever eagle to give his team the necessary strokes to beat Rensselaer.
Teammate Aaron Rhoades had a kick-out score of 108.
Seven golfers broke 80 on the day, including Christy and Andree, who finished third overall to tie Maverick Conaway of Tipton and TL’s Ousley.
Friday, April 15
Bombers edge Kougars at CCGC
RENSSELAER — Prior to Saturday’s invite at Twin Lakes, Rensselaer Central managed to edge rival Kankakee Valley by six strokes at Curtis Creek on Friday, April 15.
The Bombers had three golfers shoot in the 40s to record a 196-190 victory.
Junior Harrison Odle led the Bombers (3-0 in 9-hole matches) with a 43 and junior Zach Geleott carded a 45. Senior Zach Hillen had a 47. Sophomores Wrigley Porter and Brayden Muschett shot 55s.
KV senior Drew Andree led all golfers with a match medalist round of 39 on the par-36 back nine. Caleb Swallow shot a 45, Gabe Kistler had a 53 and Logan Burke carded a 59 for KVHS coach Jeff McMillan.
Voris and Rhoades played 5-6 for the Kougars.
RCHS reserves who played for coach Eric Nowlin Friday were Carter Drone (57), Nolan Potts (60), Nevan Odle (61), Elijah Armold (64), Hayden Warne (67) and Darius Lapsley (67).
Prep Softball
Saturday, April 16
Lady Bombers clubbed by league foe Indians
RENSSELAER — Visiting Twin Lakes outscored Hoosier Conference host Rensselaer Central, 40-7, over two games to sweep at league doubleheader on Saturday, April 16.
The Indians (3-4, 2-0 in the HC) had 19 hits and took advantage of eight walks in rolling to a 20-3 victory in game one.
Kaitlyn Whitaker’s run-scoring single against RCHS starter Kali Northcutt in the top of the first opened the scoring. The Indians would take a 3-0 lead in the first and added seven more runs in the fourth inning against reliever Hannah Wisley to widen the gap.
Cydney Wert and Peyton Applegate had RBI singles and Whitaker also plated a run with a single. An error on a ball put in play by Lilly Foster led to two more runs.
Northcutt allowed six runs on five hits over two innings of work. She struck out four.
Wisley surrender 14 runs on 14 hits over three innings with a strikeout.
Applegate finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Indians and Whitaker also had four hits with six RBIs. Wert and McKenna Wilson had three hits each and Foster had a home run. Makenna Downham added a double.
The Bombers (2-6, 2-4) managed seven hits, including two hits by freshman shortstop Brooke Koebcke. Kenzie Moore, Kylie Spencer, Northcutt, Robin Philpot and Taylor Van Meter added singles.
Wilson was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings of work. She struck out eight Bombers.
The Indians used 14 hits, including five home runs, to build an early lead in a 20-4 rout in game two.
Foster had a solo home run to get the Indians on the board in the first inning and teammate Applegate also homered. Both would homer again for Twin Lakes, with Foster blasting a three-run shot in the third and Applegate adding a two-run shot in the second.
Foster would finished 3 for 4 at the plate with six RBIs and four runs scored. Applegate also scored four runs to go with her two homers and Allie Wisinski had a home run in the second inning. She drove in three runs to go with a pair of this, Whitaker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jasmine West had two hits with two RBIs.
Northcutt took the loss, allowing 20 runs on 14 hits with four strikeouts.
Wilson was also the winning pitcher in game two, allowing four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Koebcke was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Bombers, who also got two hits from McKenna Kingman. Spencer and Moore had singles.
Thursday, April 14
Lady Bombers blasted by Bison
OXFORD — Benton Central exploded for 11 runs in the second inning to build a big lead early and cruise to a 17-1 Hoosier Conference victory over Rensselaer Central Thursday, April 14.
Hunter Biddle (triple), Braelynn Hattendorf (home run), Halie Williams, Megan Asher (double) and Mariyah Rich all had RBI hits in the second run outburst.
Hannah Wisley suffered the loss for RCHS, allowing 17 runs on 13 hits over four innings. She struck out five, walked five and threw 110 pitches.
Two of BC’s hits were home runs off the bats of Hattendorf and Williams. Hattendorf had a three-run shot in the second inning and Williams added a solo homer in the third.
Rich finished 3 for 4 at the plate for the winners. Kennedy Tolen, Biddle and Hattendorf had two hits apiece. Hattendorf had five RBIs and Rich and Biddle had three each.
Liberty Bate was 1 for 2 for the Bombers with an RBI single in the fourth inning. It was the Bombers’ only hit against Asher, who struck out 11 and walked three over five innings.
Prep Baseball
Saturday, April 16
Kougars reach title game at Glenn
WALKERTON — Kankakee Valley played for a tournament title at John Glenn on Saturday, April 16, eventually falling to the host Falcons, 11-7.
The Kougars (3-5) led 5-0 in the third inning before Glenn scored five runs in the fourth to seize control. The Falcons (4-1) would add three runs in the fifth and a single run in the sixth to pad their lead.
Nick Mikash and Arturo DeJesus had RBI singles in KV’s three-run third inning. The Kougars also got hits from Jacob Ford, Cayden Dykhuizen, Nolan Gronkeiwicz and Donny Stam.
KV reached the final with a 7-5 win over Morgan Township in the day’s first game. The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run by Evan Misch. But Morgan took a 3-2 lead into the fifth inning when the Kougars exploded for five runs to take the lead for good at 7-3.
The big inning was sparked by Caden Vanderhere’s two-run home run.
Also collecting hits in the game were Myles Turpin, Alex Barr and Mikash.
Max Shultz went the first four innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Barr was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out three batters over two innings, and Luke Richie got the save, giving up two runs on two hits with a strikeout.
Friday, April 15
Kougars hang on at Merrillville
MERRILLVILLE — Visiting Kankakee Valley used a four-run fourth inning to pull away from a tight game and beat host Merrillville, 9-6, on Friday, April 15.
The Pirates (0-7) actually led 3-0 through two innings before KV began chipping away. The Kougars scored once in the third to pull within 3-1 and added four in the fourth for a 5-3 lead.
Merrillville did tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth, but KV answered by scoring four runs in the final three innings.
Dylan Holmes led KV’s offense with three hits in four at-bats. Caden Vanderhere added two hits, including a double, and Arturo DeJesus also had two hits. Luke Andree had a pair of singles and Danny Stam and Luke Richie had a hit apiece.
Holmes got the start, striking out three and walked two over 3 1/3 innings. Vanderhere and Andrew Parker provided relief, with Parker getting the save.
The Kougars outhit Merrillville, 11-9.
Clinton Central hands Cavs first loss
FRANKFORT — Host Clinton Central rallied from a 5-2 deficit with a five-run fifth inning then withstood a late charge by Tri-County to pick up an 11-10 victory on Friday, April 15.
It was the first loss in four games for the Cavaliers, who committed five errors that led to three unearned runs.
Xavier Cantrell had another solid night at the plate for TC, hitting one of the team’s two home runs and adding a double with an RBI. Senior Korbin Lawson also homered with single and two RBIs and Eric Zarse had a triple among his two hits.
Jacob Nevitt was 2 for 3 and Tyler Vandeveer and Koby Bahler added a hit each.
Klayton Perkins and Breckon Riley had four hits each for the Gophers, who won for the first time in five games. Perkins had two doubles with two RBIs and Riley and Braden Mullendore had doubles.
Nate Cobin, the third pitcher used by coach Jeff LeBeau, suffered the loss for TCHS. He allowed two earned runs on three hits over 1 2/3 innings of work.
Nevitt got the start, allowing five earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts over three innings. Connor Ross also relieved, allowing an earned run on four hits with four strikeouts over 1 1/3 innings.
Thursday, April 14
Cavaliers finish off rival Frontier in MWC
CHALMERS — Tri-County completed a sweep of Midwest Conference rival Frontier on Thursday, April 14, needing just five innings to pick up a 13-0 win.
The Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 in the MWC) outscored the Falcons, 24-3, in the home-and-home series last week.
Tyler Vandeveer went five innings to pick up the win, allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts. He did walk six.
Brody Ault pitched four innings for Frontier (0-4, 0-2), allowing just four earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out four and walked one before being relieved by Kaleb Wagner.
Offensively, TCHS had 12 hits, with two each by Xavier Cantrell, Korbin Lawson, Eric Zarse and Connor Ross, who had a home run and two RBIs.
Lawson and Cantrell also had two RBIs each. Zarse scored three runs and Lawson and Vandeveer scored two each.
Justin Schroeder was 2 for 2 for Frontier, including a triple. He was stranded at third base, however, as Vandeveer completed the shutout.
Prep Track & Field
Saturday, April 16
KVHS wins team championship at Hobart
HOBART — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ and girls’ track teams were able to combine forces to claim the team championship trophy at the annual Hobart Little 5 on Saturday, April 16.
The boys’ team captured 10 first-place finishes to finish with 187 points, edging the host Brickies (154) by 32 points. Boone Grove was third, followed by South Bend Washington, Griffith and East Chicago.
Senior distance runner Justin Hoffman had a strong outing, winning the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 10.33 seconds and adding the 1,600 run championship in 4:41.27 (with teammate Ethan Ehrhardt third). Hoffman also ran the anchor leg on the 4-by-800 relay team that won in 9:00. He was joined on the team by Ehrhardt, Adam Collard and Bobby LeLonde.
Hoffman was the third leg in the victorious 4-by-400 squad that featured Collard, Austin Parks and Adrian Uchman. The team won in 3:42.35.
Uchman also starred in the meet, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.52 seconds and adding the 200 dash title in 23.49. He also anchored the 4-by-100 relay squad that won in 46.40. It included Parks, Collard and Jack Lamka.
Collard was the 400 dash champ in 54.50 seconds (with Parks third) and Ehrhardt won the 3,200-meter title in 10:39.19. Zack Frieden was the discus champion with a throw of 142 feet, 10 1/2 inches.
Jacob Sundlin was second in the 300 hurdles in 46.56 (with Brady Sampson third) and added a third in the 110 high hurdles. He also placed second in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.
Xavier De La Paz Marino won the pole vault at 11 feet, with teammate Brock Martin third, Ehrhardt was fourth in the long jump and Nathan Duttlinger was third in the shot-pout and discus.
The girls’ team, meanwhile, placed second overall after Valparaiso was lumped into the field this year. The Vikings won 14 of 16 events on their way to 212 points. KVHS had 164 for second, followed by Hobart, Boone Grove, South Bend Washington, Griffith and East Chicago.
The Kougars managed to pick up a pair of wins, with senior Taylor Schoonveld winning the 300 hurdles in 47.08 seconds (teammate Amelia Hoffman-Buczek was fourth) and junior Emily Nannenga claiming the high jump title at 5-7 (with Schoonveld second at 5-6).
Ava McKim was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.30 seconds and the 4-by-100 relay team of Carissa Seneczko, Brooke Swart, Kate Thomas and McKim was second in 52.99. The 4-by-800 team of Audrey Campbell, Audrianna Wilson, Allison Rushmore and Addison Johnson was second in 11:15.56, Thomas placed second in the long jump at 16-3 and Trinity McBain was second in the discus at 91-8 1/2.
Third-place finishers include Swart in the 400 meters, Emilee Wilson in the 800 run, Emma Bell in the 1,600 meters, Schoonveld in the 110 high hurdles, the 4-by-400 team of Rushmore, Elise Kasper, Audrianna Wilson and Swart and Thomas and Isabella Cochran in pole vault.
Valparaiso placed first and second in four events to maintain control of the meet.
Tuesday, April 12
RCHS girls’ track use depth to advantage
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central used its depth to capture a girls’ triangular track meet on Tuesday, April 12.
It was the season opener for the Bombers, who had 75 points to 46 for South Newton. North White finished with 40 points.
RCHS won despite winning just four events. It did finish in second and third in six events.
Winners for the Bombers included Rheannon Pinkerman in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 47.83 seconds (with teammate Solcy Sanchez third in 3:12.5), Grace Healey in the 200 dash in 29.01 seconds (with Brooklyn Bilyeu third in 31.59), Amzie Maienbrook in the 3,200 meters in 13:00.27 (with Anna Black third in 15:23.16 and Ella Balvich fourth in 17:12.75) and Libby Dixon in the pole vault at 8 feet.
Runner-up finishers included Sanchez in the 1,600 run in 6:32.72 (with Black third in 7:15.10 and Annalise Yeager fourth in 7:27.65), Delaney Koebcke in the 400 dash in 1:13.34 (with Maienbrook third in 1:13.43) and 300 hurdles in 58.92 seconds (with Allana Redlin third in 1:03.82 after taking a tumble), Lydia Redlin in the shot-put at 29-1 and discus at 79-10 (with Dixon third at 76 feet) and Healey in the long jump at 14-4 1/2 (with Taylor Jordan third at 12-4).
Ariel Manns was third in the high jump at 4-6 and Kate Tomlinson was third in the 100 dash in 15.02 seconds (with Bilyeu fourth at 15.18).
The Bombers also took second in all three relays, including the 4-by-100 team of Bilyeu, Healey, Jordan and Tomlinson; the 4-by-400 foursome of Jordan, Sanchez, Koebcke and Pinkerman; and the 4-by-800 team of Maienbrook, Sanchez, Yeager and Pinkerman.