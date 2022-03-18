RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central girls’ swim coach Jill Henady recognized members of her squad during an awards program at the high school recently.
Sophomore Ary Nelson was honored for breaking the school record in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.26) and also won the team’s Sportsmanship Award.
Junior Solcy Sanchez won Best Mental Attitude and was presented a Team Captain Award along with senior teammate Lizzie Parrish.
Parrish, a member of the academic all-state team, was also named the Byron Courtright Award winner. Junior Kaylei Lank and freshman Maddie Kosiba were named Most Improved, junior Emily Myers and sophomore Audrey Korniak won Coaches Awards and Lilly Cook, a sophomore, was presented a Bomber letter jacket.