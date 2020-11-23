WEST LEBANON — Rensselaer Central’s young girls’ swim team is off to a 2-0 start, with road wins at North Judson and Seeger.
On Thursday night, the Lady Bombers needed a win in the final event to escape Seeger with an 83-82 victory. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Solcy Sanchez, Lizzie Parrish, Lilly Cook and Ary Nelson won in 4 minutes, 23.85 seconds to send RCHS past the Patriots.
The Bombers nabbed seven firsts overall, with Nelson winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:31.06 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.91 (with teammate Allison Hesson second in 1:28.98).
Cook won the 50 free sprint event in 27.28 seconds and added a first in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.16 (with Sanchez second in 1:21.83).
Haily Sambrooks was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.10 and the 200 medley relay foursome of Hesson, Nelson, Sanchez and Cook won in 2:15.
The 200 free relay team of Sambrooks, Hesson, Parrish and Cora Peck was second and Parrish placed second in both the 200 freestyle (with Peck third) and 100 free.
At North Judson on Nov. 17, the Bombers cruised to a 100-54 final, collecting nine first-place ribbons.
Nelson picked up wins in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Cook was the 50 freestyle champion, Sanchez won the 200 free title, Elise Dobson was the 100 backstroke champ and Hesson won the 100 breaststroke.
All three relay teams also won, with the 200 medley crew of Dobson, Hesson, Cook and Nelson placing first; the 200 free foursome of Hesson, Peck, Sanchez and Cook recording a first; and the 400 free team of Dobson, Parrish, Sanchez and Nelson capping the meet with a victory.