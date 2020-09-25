LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team will be playing for fifth place at the eight-team Hoosier Conference Tournament Saturday at Northwestern.
The Lady Bombers (5-4-0) fell to defending champion Lafayette Central Catholic (10-2-0), 7-0, on Tuesday before suffering a 2-0 loss to Northwestern (9-2-2) on Thursday.
RCHS will play the loser of the Western/Benton Central match on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Against LCC, the Bombers struggled to keep possession of the ball against a strong, veteran Knights squad. They trailed just 1-0 at halftime, but LCC continued to batter Bombers goalkeeper Abby Ahler in the second half, scoring six times.
The Knights had 26 shots on goal, including eight by Caroline Lutz. She had two goals and three assists and Karsyn Cherry had three goals. Karen Alvarez had two goals.
Winning goalkeeper Abigail Suppinger had to make just one save.
The offense continued to struggle two nights later against Northwestern, with goalkeeper Aubrey Evilsizer needing to make just one save to record the shutout. Ahler, meanwhile, faced 21 shots.
Joan Easter and Bethany Loveless scored goals for the Tigers.
LCC will look to defend its conference title when it faces Hamilton Heights (7-7) on Saturday.
Kougars blank Hobart, 1-0, in OT
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley picked up its second 1-0 win against Hobart this summer, improving to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
The Kougars needed overtime in the latest meeting, with Kate Thomas scoring in the first extra period. Goalkeeper Courtney Fox and the defense made sure the score held up.
KV finished with 28 shots on the night. Hobart (2-8, 0-4) had eight shots.
Prep Volleyball
Kougars outlast Hobart in NCC
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley needed everything it could muster to hold off 3-14 Hobart in Northwest Crossroads Conference volleyball action Thursday.
The Kougars (14-4, 3-2 in the NCC) won by 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-11 against the Brickies, who were looking for their first NCC victory (0-7).
Junior Alexis Broyles led the attack for KV, finishing with 32 kills, 17 digs and a solo block and Abby Grandchamp added 12 kills. Taylor Schultz had five kills and 15 digs, Ava McKim had 17 digs and 15 serve receptions and Lilly Toppen had 17 digs, 10 assists, two service aces and a solo block.
Elisa Carli had a team-best 20 digs to go with 23 assists, four kills and two aces.
Bombers get easy win vs. TC
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central gained control of the match early to knock off visiting Tri-County, 3-0, in volleyball action Thursday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bombers won by 25-11, 25-16 and 25-15 scores to improve to 3-8 and snap a three-match losing streak.
Jessie Ringen had eight kills for the winners. She was also 14 of 14 serving with three aces. Lacie Lear added five kills as did fellow senior Alexis Oliver.
Maci Northcutt had six aces on 27 of 27 serves and Brittney Moore was 9 of 11 serving with two aces. Lauren Moore was 47 of 48 setting with nine assists and Ellie Castle had eight assists on 28 of 29 sets.
Tri-County falls to 1-13 on the season.
From Tuesday
Bombers drop 3 games to Jays
NORTH JUDSON — Rensselaer Central suffered its third straight loss Tuesday night, falling 3-0 to potential sectional foe North Judson.
The Blue Jays (16-6) won by 25-17, 25-17 and 25-14 scores.
In attacking, junior Jessie Ringen had six kills for the Bombers (2-8). Kaylee Tiede-Souza added four kills and Ella Gehring had two solo blocks and two assists.
Ringen added three block assists.
Ellie Castle was 34 of 34 setting with seven assists and Lauren Moore added eight assists on 35 of 37 setting.
KVHS drops Lowell in 4 games
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley avenged a 3-2 loss to Lowell in August with a 3-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory over the Red Devils on Tuesday night at the Kougar Den.
The Kougars (13-4, 3-2 in the NCC) won by 25-22, 25-16, 23-25 and 25-20 scores in a nip-and-tuck battle. The loss drops Lowell to 9-15 overall and 2-4 in the NCC.
Alexis Broyles had a team-high 18 kills and added 12 digs, two block assists and a service ace. Taylor Schultz had eight kills, three block assists and an ace.
Abby Grandchamp had seven kills and two block assists; Elisa Carli had three aces, 21 digs, 35 assists and a kill; Marissa Howard had 18 digs, 16 serve receptions and two aces; Ava McKim had 17 digs and 28 serve receptions; and Morgan Smith added 19 digs.
Faith Mauger had three block assists, a kill and a block.
Prep Girls Soccer
Bos makes soccer history
DeMOTTE — Sophomore Skylar Bos set a pair of school records in Covenant Christian’s 9-1 rout of East Chicago Central Tuesday night in girls’ soccer.
On her fourth goal of the night, Bos broke the single-season mark of 32 goals and the program’s career mark of 59. She put an exclamation point on her night with a fifth goal on a corner kick from Gabbi Zeilenga, who had a goal on the night as well.
Senior Carly James also had a goal, her fifth in as many games since returning from a knee injury.
Sophomores Dasha Frump and Lydia Rossi also had goals.
“(We) continue to improve on our passing and movement,” said Knights coach James Blom. “Things are really clicking on the offensive end of the field and the defense continues to hold strong.”
Bos added two assists and Zeilenga also had two assists. Emma Osburn and Sydnie Bakker had an assist each for Covenant, now 9-2-1.
Freshman goalkeeper Addie VanderMeer faced just two shots with one save. Frump also had a save in a relief role.
Highland rolls Kougars, 10-3
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley struggled to slow down Highland’s high-powered offense in falling 10-3 in Northwest Crossroads Conference action Tuesday night.
The host Trojans held a 4-2 lead in the first half and scored six more goals in the second.
Maegan Shaw and Hannah Wieklinksi had two goals each and six other players had goals for Highland (7-3, 3-1 in the NCC).
The loss drops the Kougars to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in NCC play.
Prep Cross Country
Bombers tackle Monastery course
CEDAR LAKE — Rensselaer Central junior Amzie Maienbrook raced to an early lead and hung on to win a triangular meet hosted by Hanover Central Tuesday night.
The meet was held at the hilly Monastery course in Cedar Lake.
Maienbrook covered the course in 20 minutes, 13 seconds to lead her team to a title with 27 points. Hanover Central was second with 35 and Merrillville was a distant third with 76.
Baylie Wuethrich had one of her best outings for the Bombers, placing fifth in 22:06. Ava Barten was sixth in 23:01, Solcy Sanchez finished seventh in 23:21 and Emma Rentschler was ninth in 23:29.
Also competing were Elizabeth Knoth (10th), Rheannon Pinkerman (11th), Audrey Davisson (14th), Gracie Castle (16th), Hannah Warne (19th), Anna Black (21st), Kelsey Rodibaugh (22nd), Emily Dobson (24th) and Maddie Martin (27th).
Coach Sid Dobson’s boys’ team, meanwhile, finished second overall with 43 points. Hanover Central had 20 points for first and Merrillville was third with 77 points.
Sophomore Tristan Wuethrich had a third-place finish in 17:11 to lead the Bombers. He was followed on the team scorecard by Tom Van Hoose (fifth in 18:33), Nolan Potts (19th in 19:45), Will Messman (12th in 19:56) and Deric Duncan (13th in 20:28).
Eli Dobson (14th), Cade Rivera (15th), Alex Nagel (18th), Eric Baugh (21st) and Davin Bate (22nd) also competed for RCHS.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers shoot down Hawks, 10-0
HEBRON — Senior Luke Dixon had three goals and assisted on five others and Dalton Henry and Wrigley Porter added two goals each as Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team hammered Hebron, 10-0, Thursday.
The Bombers (7-4-1) led 3-0 at halftime then tacked on seven more goals in the second half to drop Hebron to 2-8-1.
DJ Hanford, Alex Zaragoza and Cohen Craig all had goals for the Bombers, who play Carroll Saturday at 1 p.m. Hanford and Leo Miguel had assists.
Defensively, Juventino Miguel Cruz and keeper Elijah Gastineau kept the Hawks to just seven shots on goal.
From Wednesday
Kougars have win streak snapped
WHEATFIELD — Highland scored two unanswered goals in the first half to set the stage for a 3-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over host Kankakee Valley Wednesday night.
The loss snaps KV’s five-game winning streak.
The Kougars (7-4-3, 2-2 in the NCC) had scoring chances in the first half, according to coach Jovan Jeftich.
“Combination plays in the final third and some set pieces created some quality goal scoring opportunities,” Jeftich said. “Ben Herz, Joel Gomez, Chris Varela Carerra and Julian Colon had serious chances at putting (KV) up early only to be denied by the Highland goalkeeper, Aerik Tanis.”
Highland, meanwhile, took advantage of two foul calls in the penalty box, scoring on a pair of penalty kicks.
A defensive mistake early in the second half by the Kougars led to a third goal for the Trojans, who improve to 6-4-1 and 3-1. KV scored its goal late in the game when Gomez was taken down in Highland’s penalty box. He would convert the penalty kick for his ninth goal of the season.
“The loss was a tough one,” Jeftich said. “(We) played very well for most of the night. They didn’t lose their composure after being down early and played hard until the final whistle. The team has very much improved since the beginning of the season and it showed this evening.”
Goalkeeper Hayden Myers had six saves on the night for KVHS.
KV will host Hanover Central Monday night in the final home game for the team’s nine seniors. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m.