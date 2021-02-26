RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke recognized members of his 2020-21 squad with special awards this week.
The Lady Bombers finished 11-14 and reached the sectional finals at North Judson. They return their entire roster for the 2021-22 season.
Junior Jessie Ringen earned several awards, including All-Hoosier Conference. She also had the Bombers’ Highest 3-Point Percentage, Most Steals, Most Rebounds and was the Outstanding Offensive Player.
Teammate Avree Cain, a junior guard, was named Outstanding Defensive Player and had Most Assists. Junior Kenzie Moore was selected Most Improved, the Sportsmanship Award and earned a special NASTI (NO QUIT. All IN. SACRIFICE. TENACITY. INTENSITY.) award from coach Radtke.
Other NASTI Award winners were freshman Sarah Kaufman and junior Morgan Van Meter. Van Meter also had the Highest Field Goal Percentage and Highest Free Throw Percentage and junior Abby Ahler won Best Mental Attitude.
Junior varsity coach Amanda Manns also handed out special awards to her squad, including Best Mental Attitude to Macie Kellner, Sportsmanship Award to Cadence Manns, Most Improved to Bailee Radtke and Best Defensive Player to both Elizabeth Knoth and Claire Stanley.