RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central über athlete Jordan Cree was destined to take his many talents to the college stage.
It was just a matter of which sport.
An all-state performer in football, wrestling and track and field, Cree could have signed with a number of schools and excelled in any of the three sports.
But for Cree, his eyes have always been locked onto one discipline.
“Football is the one sport I’ve always wanted to pursue after high school,” he said. “I love wrestling and track equally, but football has always been my passion when I started playing.”
In order to continue his football career, Cree — the son of Robert and Julie Cree — announced he will attend Wabash College next fall to compete for a starting position.
The Little Giants — considered one of the strongest NCAA Division III teams in the nation — will encourage Cree to compete for defensive line, end or nose guard positions when he steps on campus this summer.
The team is coached by Don Morel, who has won 39 games since becoming the head coach in 2016. He was named North Coast Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019 when the Little Giants finished a combined 16-5, including 9-1 in 2018.
Last year, Wabash finished 7-3 but return several key players with an eye on returning to the Division III playoffs.
Cree said the coaching staff at Wabash showed interest in his talents since the start of the recruiting season.
“Wabash had been my main school throughout this whole process,” he said. “It’s really a nice program. Really tough, cutthroat attitude. Always working. A very disciplined program. The coaches do a phenomenal job running it.”
Cree added the players at Wabash made him feel welcome also. The Little Giants’ roster features several Lafayette-area players.
“I’ve been told their athletic department has always been good, and their education is one of the best. You can’t find better education anywhere else,” Cree added.
Cree plans to enter the school’s pre-med program with an eye on attending a medical school after four years. He would like to become a physician or a nurse practitioner.
A three-year starter on both sides of the line for the Bombers, Cree averaged nearly 80 tackles from 2020-2022, including a team-high 89 in 2022. He had 55 solos and eight sacks and added a team-high 25 pancake blocks as an offensive lineman for the 5-5 Bombers.
He finished with eight sacks — another team high — and had 23 total sacks in his three seasons at defensive end, tackle and linebacker. He also caused eight fumbles and recovered three.
Cree proved he could be a game-changer as early as his sophomore season.
“My sophomore, junior and senior years, I think I had a steady progression all four years,” he said. “My senior year, I was really pleased with my size (6-1, 250 pounds) and how I was able to get bigger during the season.”
He made himself an elite wrestler as a junior and senior, qualifying for the state meet in both years. Last spring, he qualified for the state track meet in both the shot-put and discus and is on track to do the same again this spring.
Competing in wrestling and track helped Cree become an elite football player.
“I started playing football before wrestling, and right after my wrestling season, I noticed my footwork and my balance and my ability to take off after the snap was 10 times better,” he said. “With track, my footwork and ability to rotate my hips helped my power and explosiveness tremendously.”
Once he is finished with his track career, Cree will continue to work out ahead of the 57th annual Indiana North/South Football All-Star Classic. Cree was picked to play on the defensive line for the North squad at this year’s game, which is scheduled for Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m., CST, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.