VALPARAISO — Rensselaer Central junior diver Hayden Box competed in the Valparaiso Regional diving championships on Tuesday night.
Box, who finished third at the Munster Sectional three days prior to the regional, scored 164.10 points to miss competing in the final stage at Valpo.
Zach Ramacci, a junior at Lake Central, won the diving competition with 489.40 points to earn a trip to the Feb. 27 state finals in Indianapolis.
Penn junior Tomas Salas also qualified for state by placing second with 476.75 points.
A total of 20 divers competed at the regional event.