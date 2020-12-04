RENSSELAER — Despite a few stops and starts due to COVID-19, the Rensselaer Central cross country program enjoyed a successful season in 2020.
RCHS coach Sid Dobson recognized members of the girls’ cross country sectional championship team and a boys’ squad that qualified for regional during an awards program last month.
Earning Most Points for the girls was junior Amzie Maienbrook, who claimed her first sectional title this fall and ran at the semistate meet for the third straight season. She also earned all-conference honors after placing fourth overall.
Maienbrook finished the fall with the program’s third-best time under coach Dobson at 19 minutes, 3 seconds and will have a chance to move up next year. Maienbrook’s former teammate, Kelsie Wuethrich, has the best 5K time under Dobson at 18:32, with Morgan Fleming second at 18:44.
Freshman teammate Ava Barten was named Rookie of the Year after finishing as the team’s second scorer, senior Hannah Warne earned Best Mental Attitude, senior Kelsey Rodibaugh was Most Improved and junior Anna Black was the Sportsmanship Award winner.
Sophomore Tristen Wuethrich won Most Points for the boys’ team after qualifying for the semistate meet. He placed second overall at the sectional meet and earned all-conference.
Wuethrich has the boys’ program’s fourth-best time under Dobson with two years remaining. Naza Sanchez has the best time during Dobson’s tenure (2003-19) at 16:07, followed by Pat Massoels (16:22), Trent Nagel (16:39) and Adam Zimmer (16:45).
Freshman Tom Van Hoose earned Rookie of the Year after finishing behind Wuethrich in team scoring. Fellow freshman Davin Bate won Best Mental Attitude and Conner Parker, a junior, was the Sportsmanship Award winner.
Earning honor jackets this fall were Will Messman, Eli Dobson and Alex Nagel of the boys’ team and Warne, Rodibaugh and Emily Dobson of the girls’ team.
Dobson also presented Bomber Bricks to the senior class. Dobson explained to the runners and their parents that the idea for the brick award came years ago after former runners sweated through a workout called “tapering twos,” one of the program’s more challenging practices.
Dobson said earning a brick serves as a reminder of the hard work a runner puts in throughout the year.
“It’s to remind you that when, man, you don’t think you can do it, you can look at that brick and say, man, I put up with tapering twos, I can do anything,” Dobson said.
Dobson supplies the bricks and paints them red for four-year runners and black for seniors who compete 1-3 years in the program. The plates on the bricks are donated by Chris Meeks, who owns a trophy business.
Dobson said the bricks are greatly treasured by the seniors.
Red brick winners this year include four-year runners Warne and Messman, while black bricks were presented to Eli Dobson, Deric Duncan, Alex Nagel and Rodibaugh.