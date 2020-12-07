RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central boys’ swim team opened the 2020-21 campaign with a dominating 124-43 effort against Merrillville at the RCHS pool on Thursday night.
The Bombers captured 11 of 12 events, with senior John Michael collecting wins in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.54 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 54.86 seconds.
Sophomore Zach Geleott won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 18.44 seconds, senior Alex Nagel claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:01.98, senior Eli Dobson was first in the butterfly in 58.78 seconds, Conner Park won the 500 free in 6:21.90 and Cam Ewing was the 100 breaststroke champion in 1:19.11.
Junior Hayden Box was first in diving with 174.75 points.
Michael’s time in the 100 free was a personal best. Nagel also recorded a PR time of 2:04.26 in the 200 freestyle.
RCHS also won all three relay titles, including the 200 medley relay (Nagel, Ewing, Parker and Michael) in 1:56.93; the 200 free relay (Aidan Geleott, Michael, Zach Geleott and Dobson) in 1:39.66 and the 400 free relay (Aidan Geleott, Nagel, Dobson, Zach Geleott) in 3:48.36.
The Bombers return to action Tuesday, Dec. 8 when they host North Judson at the RCHS pool. The meet kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Bomber Sports Live Facebook page.