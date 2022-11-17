RENSSELAER — Members of Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team were recognized at an awards program at the high school recently.
Coaches Josh Davis and Chris Porter handed out special awards and certificates to several players on a team that finished 13-4-1 this fall.
Senior Dalton Henry was named offensive Most Valuable Player after leading the team in scoring with 22 goals, 15 assists and 59 points.
Senior Matthew Brandenburg was the Defensive MVP, senior Cohen Craig earned the Sportsmanship Award and senior Drew Cain was Most Improved. Seniors Wrigley Porter and Oscar Murillo won Best Mental Attitude and senior Sam Harris was the 12th Man Award winner.
Wyatt Chapman and Evan Nugent shared Rookie Award trophies.
Earning selections to the Hoosier Conference team were Henry, Cain, DJ Hanford and Broc Beier. Academic all-HC selections included Henry, Hanford, Craig, Cain, Murillo, Porter and Brandenburg.