WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central was unable to capitalize on its fast start to the game in falling 3-1 to West Lafayette in the second round of the Hoosier Conference boys’ soccer tournament on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Bombers led 1-0 in the first half on a blunder by the host team. Junior DJ Hanford was fouled inside the Red Devils’ penalty box less than two minutes in the game, giving the Bombers a penalty shot.
Hanford deferred the shot to junior teammate Dalton Henry, who guided his shot to the back of the net for an early lead.
Both teams battled for possession the rest of the half, allowing RCHS to cling to its one-goal lead. But the Red Devils’ depth contributed to three second-half goals while Westside’s defense held the Bombers without a shot in the game’s final 40 minutes.
Senior goalkeeper Jared Williamson had 11 saves for the Bombers. State-ranked West Lafayette improves to 7-0-2 as it continues it quest for a conference title on Saturday.
With the loss, RCHS (5-3) will face Western (2-7) in the next round of the tournament on Saturday. Western lost to Northwestern Thursday by a 4-0 final.
Saturday’s Bomber/‘Western game is set to start at 10 a.m., CST, with Northwestern serving as host.
The Bombers advanced to the second round behind a 2-1 victory over Hamilton Heights (3-5) on Wednesday night in West Lafayette.
Coach Josh Davis felt his team played its best soccer of the season in sending Hamilton Heights out of the tournament. The first half nearly ended in a stalemate before Henry scored a goal on the right side of the field, taking a pass from Alex Zaragoza, a senior, and sending into past the Huskies’ goalkeeper.
The Bombers then took a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the second half when Zaragoza’s shot appeared to be an easy save for the goalkeeper. But Henry never gave up on the play, charging the goalkeeper who dropped the ball and the ball rolled into Henry’s path. Henry punched in the rebound for his second goal of the night.
Hamilton’s lone goal came with 14 minutes remaining on a rebound. But the defense, led by Cohen Craig, stood tall in the game’s final minutes.
“(Craig) continued his outstanding play this season,” said Davis. “He constantly disrupted Hamilton’s offense and won countless 50-50 balls.”
Williamson had six saves to pick up his fifth victory.
Cross Country
Wuethrich is Charger Classic champ
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Rensselaer Central junior Tristen Wuethrich added a Charger Classic title to his mantel of many accomplishments Thursday night, Sept. 9.
Wuethrich covered the course at North Montgomery High School in Crawfordsville in a winning time of 17 minutes, 8 seconds. The Bombers earned fourth place in the team standings behind champion Lebanon, Hamilton Heights and Crawfordsville.
Freshman Oden Van Hoose placed 17th ini 19:14 for Bomber coach Sid Dobson’s squad, while Jack Boer, another freshman, finished 21st in a personal-best time of 19:14. Jack Jordan was 27th in 19:57 and Conner Parker placed 29th in 20:01.
Reece Boring (37th in 20:44) and Cade Rivera (41st in 21:18) also competed. Runners in the junior varsity race for RCHS were Jacob Partin, Eric Baugh and Davin Bate.
The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, finished fifth at North Montgomery, with senior Amzie Maienbrook leading the way with a sixth-place finish in 20:30. A total of 66 runners competed in the girls’ race.
Freshman Audrey Korniak was second in team scoring with a 16th-place finish in 22:34, followed by Audrey Davisson (21st in 23:03), Annalise Yeager (24th in a PR time of 23:17) and Solcy Sanchez (27th in 23:41).
Rheannon Pinkerman (33rd in 24:03) and Anna Black (52nd in 25:41) also competed in the varsity race. JV competitors for RCHS included Emily Dobson and Elizabeth Knoth.
Girls Golf
KVHS’s DeBoard wins NCC title
Kankakee Valley sophomore Brynlee DeBoard continued her fantastic summer by capturing medalist honors at the Sept. 7 Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet.
DeBoard shot an 85 in less-than-ideal conditions as golfers battled through wind and rain. She was the lone Kougar golfer to earn first team all-conference honors.
Teammate Allie Rushmore was a second-team choice after shooting a 103 and honorable mention all-conference selections included Katelyn Bakker (112), Kaelyn Lukasik (112) and Lilly Van Loon (114).
Munster captured the team title, with all five of its golfers earning first team all-NCC status. The Mustangs were led by Emma Gossman’s 89, with teammates Alexis Schmidt (90), Emma Edens (92), Ashley Burgess (95) and Cate Stephan (98) taking the next four spots.
Andrean’s Maggie Voliva secured the final all-NCC first-team spot by shooting a 99.
DeBoard followed up her win in the NCC meet by earning medalist honors in KV’s triangular win at North Judson’s Chesapeake Golf Club.
DeBoard shot a 41 at the club’s front nine, with teammate Allison Rushmore adding a 46. Van Loon fired a 51 and Lukasik rounded out the scoring with a 54.
The Kougars had a score of 192, with Winamac second at 205. The host Jays shot a 245.
Prep Volleyball
Highland beats KVHS, 3-0
HIGHLAND — Highland dropped Kankakee Valley to 0-2 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference volleyball standings, beating the Kougars, 3-0, on Tuesday night, Sept. 7.
The Trojans won by 25-16, 25-20 and 25-15 scores.
Senior Alexis Broyles led KVHS (7-6, 0-2) with nine kills and a service ace. Ava Koselke and Brooklen Ritchie had two solo blocks apiece and Lilly Toppen had six aces.