KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central finished fourth among the 10-team field at the annual Hoosier Conference boys’ soccer tournament at Northwestern Saturday.
The Bombers fell to Hamilton Heights, 1-0, in the consolation match, with the winners scoring the game’s lone goal in the first half.
It was a defensive struggle, with RCHS collecting five shots on goal to seven for Hamilton Heights. The lone goal came after a Huskies player dribbled to the front of the net and slipped a shot past senior goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau.
Gastineau had six saves for the Bombers, who fall to 4-3–1. Hamilton Heights owns a 5-2-2 mark.
RCHS finished 1-2 in tournament play, beating Lafayette Central Catholic before losing Thursday night to Northwestern. The host Tigers lost 2-1 in the tournament title game to West Lafayette.
Kougars score 8 goals in win
HEBRON — Andrew Tobias, Cole Watson and Eliot Cates all scored goals for the first time this season during Kankakee Valley’s 8-0 rout of host Hebron Saturday.
Tobias would score first for the Kougars, taking a pass from teammate Julian Colon and placing a shot past the goalkeeper in front of the net. Ben Herz would follow with his second goal of the season minutes later, nestling a shot in the lower corner, before Cates scored his first varsity goal with a solo effort.
Leading 3-0, the Kougars continued to send a barrage of shots at Hebron’s goal in the second half. Joel Gomez dribbled through multiple Hawks defenders to earn his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Ty Niewoehner would add a penalty kick goal for a 5-0 lead.
Watson then took a feed from Cates to collect his first varsity goal. Niewoehner and Cates would add goals later in the half to cap the scoring.
KV goalkeeper Michael Van Wijk, meanwhile, preserved the shutout by making one save. Hebron’s offense was smothered by a KV defense that limited the Hawks’ looks on their end of the field.
Cates had two goals and an assist and Watson had a goal and an assist for coach Jovan Jeftich’s squad.
The Kougars (4-3-3) will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Andrean for a Northwest Crossroads Conference clash on Wednesday night.
From Thursday
Prep Boys Soccer
Northwestern hangs 3-0 loss on RCHS
KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team is now 1-1 in Hoosier Conference Tournament play after falling 3-0 to a strong Northwestern squad Thursday night.
Northwestern (7-1) scored a goal in the first half and added two more in the second. It was a defensive struggle, with the Bombers (4-2-1) sending five shots at the net and the Tigers taking seven shots.
Wes Miller, a junior, had two of Northwestern’s goals. Freshman Quentin Yeakel had the other.
Vance Rogers had three saves in the net for the Tigers and RCHS goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau had five saves.
The Bombers, who opened the tournament with a 7-1 rout of Central Catholic, are scheduled to face Hamilton Heights for third place in Saturday’s tournament action in Kokomo.
From Thursday
Prep Volleyball
Bombers drop HC opener
OXFORD — Rensselaer Central opened its Hoosier Conference season with a 3-0 loss to host Benton Central Thursday night.
The Bison won by 25-11, 25-7 and 25-23 scores to improve to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.
RCHS, which falls to 2-5 overall, got three kills from Jessie Ringen, with Kaylee Tiede-Souza adding a kill. Kenzie Moore was 14 of 14 serving and Ellie Castle finished 5 of 5 and added three assists.
Lauren Moore also had three assists at setter and Morgan Van Meter had two solo blocks and three assists. Alexis Oliver added a solo block and two assists.
Lilly Cobb had 11 kills and three blocks for the Bison. She was 30 of 33 in attacks. Sienna Foster had 11 digs and was 17 of 17 serving with five aces.
Kougars outlast Hanover, 3-0
CEDAR LAKE — Kankakee Valley battled host Hanover Central for three games before settling on a 25-22, 25-22 and 26-24 victory Thursday night.
The Kougars (9-3) got 14 kills from Alexis Broyles, with a service ace, three serve receptions, a solo block and 13 digs. Elisa Carli had 22 assists, 13 digs, a kill and two solo blocks and Ava McKim had a team-high 21 serve receptions and 10 digs.
Abby Grandchamp had five kills, Lilly Toppen had nine digs and 16 serve receptions, Marissa Howard had two aces, 10 serve receptions and 10 digs and Morgan Smith had 20 digs and an ace.
From Wednesday
Prep Boys Soccer
Hobart blanks Kougars, 2-0
HOBART — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team suffered its first Northwest Crossroads Conference loss of the season Wednesday, falling 2-0 to host Hobart.
The Kougars (3-3-3, 1-1 in the NCC) fell behind late in the first half after both teams battled for possession. KV had several chances in the first 15-20 minutes of the first half, but was unable to score.
In the second half, Julian Colon had a shot carom off the crossbar that would have tied the score early in the second half. Hobart would add an insurance goal shortly after, with a Brickies player converting a shot from 25 yards out for a 2-0 lead.
KV’s other best scoring chance came when Ben Herz sent a shot towards the goal outside the 18-yard box that nearly floated into the net.
KV net-minder Michael Van Wijk, making just his second start, had six saves. “He made some big and timely saves throughout the match to keep the Kougars within striking distance,” Kougars coach Jovan Jeftich said.
Prep Girls Soccer
Lady Kougars blast Portage
WHEATFIELD — Kate Thomas had a hat trick and Kankakee Valley built a 3-1 lead by halftime to pound visiting Portage, 8-1, on Saturday morning.
Ella Carden had the Kougars’ first score. Mady Hamstra and Blythe Campbell had a goal each and Itzel Ruvalcaba scored twice.
The Kougars (2-3) sent 25 shots at Portage goalkeeper Brooklynn Lauderdate, who made 15 saves.
Emily Wilusz scored the Indians’ lone goal in the first half. Portage falls to 2-7 on the season.
“It’s going to be a hard climb for us to get back into a consistent play in our game after a long shutdown for our players,” said KV coach Mica Serdar, “but today is a good signal that they are up for the challenge.”
From Thursday
Bombers pile up 11 scores
ROSSVILLE — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team won its third straight Thursday, routing host Rossville, 11-1, to improve to 4-2-0.
Freshman Grace Healey scored first on a corner kick and added three more goals to lead the Bombers. Juniors Ariel Manns and Taylor Jordan added two goals each and senior Brie Beier, juniors Meleahna Williams and Abby Lucas and freshman Libby Dixon all had scores.
Senior Isel Valencia and Beier added assists, Manns added two assists and freshman Laina Chapman and Healey also assisted on goals.
The Bombers host Logansport on Monday night.
Lady Knights fall to Hanover
DeMOTTE — Hanover Central broke up a scoreless game with two second-half goals to hand Covenant Christian its second loss of the season Thursday night.
The unbeaten Wildcats (6-0-0) got goals from seniors Savannah Ferry and Nevaeh Govert against a depleted Knights squad.
Covenant (6-2-1) lost freshman goalkeeper Addie VanderMeer and senior Amy Eades to injuries in the second half. Both came on yellow-carded fouls by Hanover.
Skyler Bos, the team’s leading scorer, moved into goal for her team. She had four saves; VanderMeer added six before exiting the game.
Hanover had 16 shots on goal.
The Knights were left with just one sub for most of the second half. Their lone goal came from senior Carly James, who has now played two games since coming back from injury.
“The Knights continue to play well as they face adversity and learn from their mistakes,” said Knights coach James Blom.
Covenant returns to action Tuesday night when it celebrates senior night prior to its match with Morgan Township.
Boone outlasts Kougars, 3-2
PORTER TWP. — Boone Grove senior Lexi Darnell proved to be a tough match-up for Kankakee Valley’s defense Thursday, scoring three goals in her team’s 3-2 win over the Kougars.
Darnell had 13 shots; Boone (4-2) had 21 shots overall.
The game featured the return of a handful of players for the Kougars.
“We just have to get our feet back into it,” coach Mica Serdar. “We started something good here and we will just get better as we go and the girls get back into it again … hopefully no more shutdowns.”
Madalyn Hamstra and Kate Thomas provided goals for the Kougars. Goalkeeper Courtney Fox had 12 saves. Boone’s Holly Kerr had seven saves
RCMS Sports
Middle School CC
Bombers bounce Bison twice
OXFORD — Rensselaer Central’s middle school cross country teams took Benton Central down twice during a dual meet last week.
The boys’ team got a first-place finish from Oden Van Hoose in a 20-41 victory. Van Hoose covered the course in 11 minutes, 55 minutes.
Van Hoose’s teammate, Jack Boer, was second in 12:32, followed by Ethan Cook in fourth place (12:42). Also scoring were Daniel Davis (6th in 13:06) and Brock Hurley (7th in 13:13).
Other runners competing for coach Dan Yeager’s squad included Isaac Messman (9th), Caulden Pulver (14th), Elijah Armold (15th), Donavyn Green (18th), Ryan Louck (23rd), Nate Marchand (24th), Grant Potter (26th), Rowan Michael (27th), Rylen Owens (28th) and Nevan Odle (29th).
In the girls’ race, the Bombers claimed the first six places to crush the Bison, 15-47. Audrey Korniak was the race winner in 13:09, with teammate Annalise Yeager second in 13:14.
Delaney Koebcke was third in 14:04, followed by Hope Hurley in 14:22, Kylie Spencer in 14:37 and Tessa Ventrello in 14:50.
Liberty Bate was 11th overall, with Braelynn Jones (12th), Taylor Girton (14th), Maggie Hooker (15th), Gisella Facando (16th) and Emily Parker (19th) also competing.
Middle School Volleyball
Bombers sweep North Judson
NORTH JUDSON — The Rensselaer Central Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams took down North Judson to conclude a road trip on Thursday.
The eighth-grade squad cruised to 25-19 and 25-10 wins, getting eight aces from Brooke Koebcke, who finished 13 of 14 serving. Brooklyn Bilyeu was 9 of 10 serving with seven aces, Lydia Redlin finished 6 of 7 with five aces and Maddie Graf had an ace. Redlin also had four kills and Kali Northcutt added two.
In the “B” team match, the Bombers fell in two games. Ireland Souza was 5 of 6 serving with two aces, Katie Castle finished 4 of 4 with an ace and Kevee Rule was 4 of 6 with an ace.
The seventh-grade Bombers remained unbeaten in three matches with a 25-6, 25-16 rout of the Jays.
Brodie Radtke was good on 11 serves with seven aces and Reagan Back had 10 good serves with four aces. Annie Parrish added three aces on seven serves.
In passing, Back and Olivia Barber had 10 each. Radtke and Parrish had eight each. Radtke also had 10 attacks at the net, with Kami Davis adding nine and Back finished with eight. Barber had eight sets.