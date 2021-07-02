RENSSELAER — Several members of coach Eric Nowlin’s Rensselaer Central boys’ golf team were recognized with awards during a program at the school recently.
The Bombers enjoyed another solid season, finishing fourth in the Logansport Regional and qualifying two golfers — junior Zach Hillan and sophomore Zach Geleott — for the regional meet.
Earning all-Hoosier Conference honors this spring were Hillan, Geleott and senior Addison Wilmington.
Special award winners included junior Ky Risner, Most Improved Varsity; senior Luke Dixon, Varsity Sportsmanship; sophomore Wrigley Porter, JV Most Improved; Geleott, Best 18-Hole Average and Regional Qualifier; Hillan, Best 9-Hole Average and Regional Qualifier; and sophomore Hayden Warne, JV Sportsmanship.
Earning Match Medalists awards this season were Risner, Dixon, sophomore Harrison Odle, Geleott and Hillan.
Manager Cami Geleott, a senior, was presented a Bomber Blanket by the RCHS athletic department and Risner and Max Korniak, a senior, took home Bomber honor jackets.