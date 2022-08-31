WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central had four runners finish among the top 12 to secure a team championship at the annual Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Senior Tristen Wuethrich finished second overall for the Bombers, covering the course developed by Adams, who coaches KV’s boys’ cross country team, in 17 minutes, 19 seconds.
Tom Van Hoose was ninth overall in 18:09 and brother Oden placed 10th in 18:17. Jack Boer was 12th in 18:26 and senior Nolan Potts rounded out RCHS’s scoring with a 22nd-place finish in 19:24.
Cade Rivera and Ethan Cook finished among the top 25.
The Bombers had 55 points to beat Kouts, which finished with 92. KVHS was third (94), followed by Merrillville, Hanover Central, Hebron, Andrean, North Judson, North Newton and South Newton.
The third-place Kougars were led by junior Ethan Ehrhardt’s third-place finish in 17:43. Freshman Matt Hoffman was 16th overall in 18:46, with Luke Bristol 18th in 19:04. Luke Lukasik (26th) and Owen Sharp also scored for KV.
“We ran decently for the first race of the season on grass, considering that some teams have had two,” coach Adams said. “We put good effort into it, but right now we need to build our aerobic capacity by increasing our weekly mileage.”
Meanwhile, junior Emma Bell’s fourth-place finish propelled Kankakee Valley’s girls’ cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Tim Adams Invitational at KVHS on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Bell covered her home course in 21 minutes, 44 seconds to earn a medal. Faith Terborg, a freshman, was fifth in 22:05 and KV’s third runner, sophomore Addi Johnson, was 16th in 23:26 to earn a ribbon.
Senior Olivia Sheehy was 47th overall (27:34) and sophomore newcomer Keely Culbreth was the fifth runner to score in 28:16.
Kouts won the invite title with an impressive 19 points and the Lady Bombers were fourth overall behind Kouts, Hanover Central and Hebron.
Sophomore Audrey Korniak led RCHS with a 12th-place finish in 23:06, followed closely by Audrey Davisson in 23:21 for 14th place.
Solcy Sanchez was 20th in 23:41, Rheannon Pinkerman placed 26th win 24:20 and Elizabeth Knoth also scored, finishing 36th in 26:03.
Liberty Bate and Baylie Wuethrich finished among the top 50 for the Lady Bombers.
KVHS will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 3 when it participates in the prestigious Harrison Invitational at Lafayette’s Tippecanoe Amphitheater.
Rensselaer will also compete in the annual invite at Lafayette, with the first race scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.