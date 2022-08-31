Invite champs

RCHS put four runners in the top 12 in capturing Kankakee Valley’s invite title on Saturday.

WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central had four runners finish among the top 12 to secure a team championship at the annual Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Senior Tristen Wuethrich finished second overall for the Bombers, covering the course developed by Adams, who coaches KV’s boys’ cross country team, in 17 minutes, 19 seconds.

