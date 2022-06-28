RENSSELAER — Members of Rensselaer Central’s baseball varsity and junior varsity teams were given special awards by coach Matt Stevens and his staff during an awards program at the school last week.
Named Offensive Player of the Year was senior Kelton Hesson, who also received the Sportsmanship Award. Freshman Brayson Johns was named Best Newcomer, senior Jacob Pickering won the Roger Beehler Hard Work and Dedication Award, senior Teagan Brown was Mr. Hustle and senior Kenseth Johns won Pitcher of the Year. Junior Cohen Craig was Defensive Player of the Year and senior Lakin Webb won Best Mental Attitude.
JV players recognized were sophomore Devin Olson, Offensive Player of the Year; freshman Dalton Wilson, Defensive Player of the Year; freshman Dillan Simmons, Mr. Hustle; and sophomore Davin Bate, Best Mental Attitude. Freshman Dalton Lynch was Defensive Player of the Year and sophomore Danny Marlow was Pitcher of the Year.
Kenseth Johns and managers Ary Nelson and Harleigh Shanley were presented Bomber jackets.