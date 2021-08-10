Bombers

Bomber Ticket and Season Pass

Family of 4 Season Pass $180 + Fees = $190.40

Family of 6 Season Pass $230 + Fees = $241.90

Family of 8 Season Pass $280 + Fees = $293.40

Adults Season Pass $85 + Fees = $92.55

Adult Couples Season Pass $160 + Fees = $169.80

Student Season Pass $60 + Fees = $66.80

Senior Citizen Season Pass (65+) $60 + Fees = $66.80

Gate Admission Prices — Available at the Gate or Online.

Varsity Football

Adults and Students $6

Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball

Adults and Students $5

All other Varsity Sports

Adults $5

Student $3

JV/Freshman (with no Varsity contest at the same event)

Adult $4

Students $3

Middle School Events

Adults $3

Students $2

Immediate Family (Maximum of 6) $8

