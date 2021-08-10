Bomber Ticket and Season Pass
Family of 4 Season Pass $180 + Fees = $190.40
Family of 6 Season Pass $230 + Fees = $241.90
Family of 8 Season Pass $280 + Fees = $293.40
Adults Season Pass $85 + Fees = $92.55
Adult Couples Season Pass $160 + Fees = $169.80
Student Season Pass $60 + Fees = $66.80
Senior Citizen Season Pass (65+) $60 + Fees = $66.80
Gate Admission Prices — Available at the Gate or Online.
Varsity Football
Adults and Students $6
Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball
Adults and Students $5
All other Varsity Sports
Adults $5
Student $3
JV/Freshman (with no Varsity contest at the same event)
Adult $4
Students $3
Middle School Events
Adults $3
Students $2
Immediate Family (Maximum of 6) $8