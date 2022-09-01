Purdue, Penn State: Be There!

Provided by Purdue Sports Information

There is nothing like experiencing a night game at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium.

 Provided by Purdue Sports Information

WEST LAFAYETTE — The last time Purdue took on Penn State it wasn't pretty.

The Nittany Lions, led by then-first year starting quarterback Sean Clifford, trounced the Boilermakers 35-7 in Beaver Stadium to move to 5-0.

Trending Food Videos