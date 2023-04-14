DeMOTTE — The Rensselaer Central boys’ golf team opened the 2023 season with a dominant win over host Kankakee Valley at Sandy Pines on Wednesday, April 12.
The Bombers also scored a win over Tri-Township (formerly LaCrosse) with its 177 score. KVHS shot a 203 and Tri-Township had a 235.
Senior Harrison Odle led all golfers with a medalist round of 40, with senior Zach Geleott shooting a 41. Senior Carter Drone fired a 48 and senior Wrigley Porter also had a 48.
Junior Brayden Mushett shot a 51 for the kick-out score.
For KVHS, Gabe Kistler was the lone golfer to break 50 for the Kougars, finishing with a 46. Austin Van Loon shot a 50 and Logan Burke carded a 51. Aaron Rhoades had a score of 61 with Jeremy Vanblaircom’s 64 the kick-out score.
In the JV match, just two Bomber golfers finished their rounds before darkness. Sophomores Darius Lapsley and Elijah Armold finished with 61 and 68, respectively, to open the season.
Prep Baseball
Cavaliers take season series vs. DMC
REMINGTON — Tri-County improved to 3-1 in Midwest Conference play with a 13-6 romp of visiting DeMotte Christian on Thursday, April 13.
Leading just 5-4 through four-plus innings, the Cavaliers (3-2 overall) used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away. They had 13 hits as a team and took advantage of seven errors by the Knights, who fall to 2-3 and 2-2.
Starter Connor Ross had 12 strikeouts for TCHS. He scattered seven hits and allowed just two earned runs over six innings. He walked a batter.
Noah Dahlenburg pitched the seventh, allowing a hit with a pair of strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Luke Terpstra allowed six earned runs over six innings. He struck out seven and walked three and allowed 13 hits, including doubles by Garrett Schnieder, Tyler Vandeveer and Noah Pratt and triples by Schnieder and Jake Nevitt.
Schneider drove in three runs and scored two. Nevitt had a pair of hits and two RBIs and Vandeveer and Koby Bahler had two hits each.
Tyler Burns had an RBI single and scored two runs, Bahler had an RBI and Pratt also had an RBI single.
Gabe Rottier had Jayce Bultema had doubles for the Knights. Terpstra had a triple and drove in a pair of runs.
Bultema was 3 for 3 and Rottier finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Brycen Neisses and Ben VanderMeer added singles.
Kougars bounce back to roll Highland
HIHGLAND — Kankakee Valley, still stinging from a loss in the late innings to Highland a day earlier, rallied to thump the host Trojans, 15-3, in a Northwest Crossroads Conference rematch on Tuesday, April 11.
The Kougars (6-1, 1-1 in the NCC) needed just five innings to dispose of their opponents, scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth for the final runs.
KV collected 14 hits as a team with Andrew Parker going 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, Spencer Childers with two doubles and two RBIs and Colton Pribyl with two hits, including a double, and two Rbis.
Caden Vanderhere was 2 for 3 and Dylan Holmes also had two hits and drove in three runs. Tyler Smolek added a double and Donny Stam had a hit.
Vanderhere was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on three hits over 2 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
Childers went 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Holmes struck out three batters in his one inning of work in relief.
Highland (5-1, 1-1) was held to just five hits, all singles.
Prep Softball
Lady Kougars blanked by Andrean
WHEATFIELD — Andrean collected 15 hits and scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to blow the game open in shutting out Northwest Crossroads Conference host Kankakee Valley, 11-0, in five innings on Wednesday, April 12.
The 59ers (9-4, 3-0 in the NCC) had four players drive in two runs apiece. Maggie Voliva was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Elaine Doukas was also 3 for 3 with a double.
Andrean had five doubles as a team.
Winning pitcher Abbey Bond struck out eight batters over 3 2/3 innings of work. She gave up singles to Kayla Schantz and Danielle Gidley.
Starter Jocelyn Peal was touched up for 12 hits and eight earned runs. Schantz and Simone Blanco came on in relief.
Prep Track & Field
Bombers lap field in four-way victory
KENTLAND — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ track team opened the 2023 season with an impressive win over three other schools on Tuesday, April 11 at South Newton.
The Bombers picked up 13 first-place ribbons in scoring 134 points to easily defeat the host Rebels (47). North White and DeMotte Christian also competed.
Winners for RCHS included Tyger Woodke in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.5 seconds (with Kolton Ploughe second in 18.33); Tristen Wuethrich in the 1,600-meter run in 4:52 (with Tom Van Hoose second in 4:56); Dalton Henry in the 400 meters in 52.16 seconds (with Ethan Cook third); Trey Maciejewski in the 800 meters in 2:12 (with Jacob Partin second in 2:13 and Cade Rivera fourth); and Van Hoose in the 3,200 run in 10:40 (with Oden Van Hoose second in 11:07 and Jack Boer third).
Avary Reyes was first in the long jump at 18-9 (with Logan Kuiper third, Adam Martinez fourth and Peyton Joseph fifth); Jordan Cree was the shot-put champ at 45-10 (with Bryan Camarena third, Brock Robinson fourth and Caulden Pulver fifth); Broc Beier won the high jump (5-6) over teammate Nolan Potts (5-6); Jack Jordan was the pole vault champion at 10-6 (with Briar Rule third and Matthew Swartz fourth); and Camarena won the discus at 140-9 (with Cree second at 134-2 and Robinson fourth).
The 4-by-800 relay team of Wuethrich, Partin, Maciejewski and Henry was first in 8:58; the 4-by-100 team of Reyes, Woodke, Aaron Barko and Kuiper won in 47.27 seconds; and the 4-by-400 team of Henry, Wuethrich, Partin and Maciejewski finished first in 3:48.
Barko was second in the 100 meters in 12.29 seconds (with Carter Ogborn third, Martinez fourth and Brent Minter fifth); Ploughe was second in the 300 hurdles in 45.76 (with Woodke fourth); and Henry was second in the 200 meters in 23.95 (with Reyes third, Kuiper fourth and Ogborn fifth).
Lady Bombers third at South Newton
KENTLAND — The Rensselaer Central girls’ track team opened the spring season with a third-place finish in a four-way meet at South Newton on Tuesday, April 11.
The Bombers had 65 points to finish behind champion North White (71) and DeMotte Christian (66). South Newton had 34 points.
First-place finishers for RCHS included Emma Sinn in the 100-meter dash in 13.57 seconds; the 4-by-100 relay team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Sinn, Libby Dixon and Grace Healey in 55.91; and the 4-by-400 relay team of Bilyeu, Healey, Audrey Davisson and Rheannon Pinkerman in 4:44.70.
The 4-by-800 team of Audrey Korniak, Solcy Sanchez, Davisson and Pinkerman was second; Healey finished second in the long jump at 16 feet, 4 1/2 inches; Dixon was second in the pole vault at 8 feet (with Sinn placing third); Annie Parrish was third in the discus at 82-11 and fourth in the shot-put at 24-2/12; Delany Koebcke finished third in the 400 dash and 100 hurdles; Pinkerman was third in the 800 run; and Korniak was third in the 3,200 run.
Tessa Ventrello was fourth in the pole vault, Davisson was fourth in the 1,600 meters, Koebcke placed fourth in the 300 hurdles and Sanchez was fourth in the 800 run.
Prep Girls Tennis
Lady Bombers blank North Newton, 5-0
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s varsity girls’ tennis team bounced back from a loss to Kankakee Valley with a 5-0 shutout of visiting North Newton on Thursday, April 13.
Singles match winners included Karina Herrera at No. 1, Kaylei Lank at No. 2 and Gabby Cabrera-Gallegos at No. 3. At No. 1 doubles, Lola Chamness and Sarah Kaufman were winners, followed by Cadence Manns and Riley Wright’s win at No. 2 doubles.
Doubles winners for the JV squad included Cora Peck and Abigail Jordan at No. 1 and Jordan and Denzie Guler at No. 2.
• In their 4-1 loss to the Kougars, the Bombers’ one victory came at No. 3 singles where Lank gutted out a 6-4, 5-7 and 10-7 tie-breaking victory.
RCMS Track & Field
Bombers get triangular sweep on the road
The Rensselaer Central Middle School girls’ track team picked up a triangular win over Pioneer and North White on Thursday, April 13.
The Lady Bombers had 90 points to 37 for North White. Pioneer scored 29 points.
First-place finishers for RCMS included Hope Hurley in the 1,600-meter run in 6 minutes, 16.2 seconds (with teammate Lyla Schmid second at 7:13.5), Taylor Weems in the 400 meters in 1:13.3 (with Reese Groom second in 1:13.8), Brynleigh Cawby in the 800 run in 2:54.7 (with Addy Nesius fourth), Evelyn Cochran in the 200 dash in 30.6 seconds (with Jade Lockridge second in 31.0), Stacia Crabtree in the discus at 75 feet, 3 1/2 inches (with Bryn Webb third), Webb in the shot-put at 28-11 (with Crabtree second at 26-2 1/2) and Sophia Murray in the 3,200 meters in 15:55.8 (with Ashleigh Northcutt second in 16:11.7).
The 4-by-800 relay team of Cawby, Braelynn Jones, Addy Nesius and Hurley was first in 12:30.9 (with the team of Murray, Brynlee Dunlap, Northcutt and Schmid second); Kinsley Metzger was second in the 100 hurdles; Kiera Dobson placed second in the 100 dash (with Karma Rowe third); Brynlee Urbano was second in the 200 hurdles (with Charlotte Jordan fourth); Vivi Kosiba placed second in the high jump at 4-4 (with Jones third); and Metzger added a second in the long jump at 13-2 (with Jordan third).
The boys’ team also picked up a pair of wins Thursday, scoring 68 points to edge Pioneer (59). North White had 29 points.
First-place finishers for RCMS included Donavon Holmes at 110 hurdles in 20.4 seconds, John Yallaly in the 100-meter dash in 13.4 (with Braeden Bednar fourth), Tony Mata in the 400 run in 1:02.3 (with Yallaly second in 1:07), Holmes in the 200 hurdles in 33.7 (with David Walton third), Yallaly in the 200 dash in 27.9 (with Bednar fourth) and the high jump at 4-10 (with Braylon Mullins fourth) and Jacek Yeager in the 3,200 run in 13:14.6 (with Mason Ames fourth).
The 4-by-800 team of Holdyn Dutz, Yeager, Owen Chappell and Daniel Davis was first in 10:56.6, with the team of Ames, Korbin Ploughe, Gunner Van Hoose and Walton second.
The Bombers also captured firsts in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays.
Walton was third in the 1,600 run, Chappell was second in the 800 meters and Lane Walker was third in the discus and shot-put (with Ayden Knezevic fourth in the shot).