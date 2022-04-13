ST. JOHN — Rensselaer Central junior golfer Zach Geleott shot a match-low 38 at Palmira Golf Club in St. John to lead the Bombers to a five-shot victory over Hanover Central in their season opener on Monday, April 11.
The Bombers finished with a 178 to beat Hanover Central’s 181. Covenant Christian of DeMotte also competed but did not score.
Geleott’s round included a pair of birdies as he shot 2-over-par for the day. Junior teammate Harrison Odle fired a 42 and senior Zach Hillen shot a 43.
Sophomore Brayden Mushett rounded out the scoring with a 53. Sophomore Wrigley Porter had a kick-out score of 58.
RCHS will return to action Friday when it hosts rival Kankakee Valley at Curtis Creek in a home opener. The Bombers will travel to Monticello on Saturday to participate in the annual Twin Lakes Invitational at Tippecanoe Country Club.
Prep Baseball
Spartans run over Bombers, 13-2
MOROCCO — A short-handed Rensselaer Central baseball squad failed to keep pace with host North Newton in a 13-2 loss in five innings on Monday, April 11.
The Spartans scored nine times in the second inning for a 9-0 lead and tacked on two runs in the third and fourth innings. North Newton (3-1) scored all of its runs on just seven hits.
RCHS (1-2) managed four hits, including a two-run home run by senior Kenseth Johns. Colton Metzger, Devin Olson and Brent Harvey had a hit apiece.
Johns took the loss despite allowing just two earned runs over four innings. He allowed seven hits with two walks and struck out four.
Andrew Colovos went five innings for the Spartans, allowing one earned run on four hits. He struck out six and walked one. Offensively for the hosts, Matthew Barry was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. He scored two runs. Patrick Barry was also 2 for 3 and Connor Scotella had a two-run double and scored a pair of runs. The Bombers travel to West Central on Thursday.
Tuesday, April 12
Tri-County pounds rival Frontier
REMINGTON — Tri-County used a five-run fourth inning to pull away from a 4-2 lead and record a 11-3 rout of Midwest Conference foe Frontier Tuesday, April 12.
The Cavaliers (2-0, 1-0 in the MWC) had three extra-base hits at Remington Community Park, including a triple by Korbin Lawson. J.P. Schemerhorn had a double with an RBI and Xavier Cantrell was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
Bryce Bahler and Jacob Nevitt had two hits each during Tri-County’s 13-hit attack. Eric Zarse and Tyler Vandeveer added a single apiece. Cantrell picked up his second win of the season, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts over four innings. He had four walks.
Lawson pitched the final three innings, allowing a run on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
Kaleb Wagner had two hits for the Falcons (0-3) and Eli Mathew added an RBI double. Ethan Fields suffered the loss, allowing nine runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts. He walked four over four innings of work.
Prep Softball
Lady Bombers 10-runned on road
WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 13-2 loss to host Winamac at its town park on Monday, April 11.
The Warriors opened the scoring with a home run by Ella Gearhart after Alexis Sheets doubled in a pair of runs.
Emma Goodman had a solo home run in the second inning for a 3-0 lead.
Winamac would tack on five more runs in the third inning, with singles by Kaya Campbell and Goodman driving in runs and Gearhart added an RBI double.
Gearhart picked up the victory, allowing three hits over five innings. She struck out five.
Senior pitcher Hannah Wisley suffered the loss for the Bombers, allowing 13 runs on 11 hits with a strikeout over four innings.
Kenzie Moore, Macie Kellner and Elizabeth Knoth had hits for RCHS. Moore’s hit drove in a run.
Campbell went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Warriors. Gearhart drove in six runs and Goodman had four RBIs.
Tuesday, April 12
Bombers fall short at West Central
FRANCESVILLE — Kailee Bishop’s run-scoring double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave West Central a thrilling 4-3 victory over Rensselaer Central in prep softball action Tuesday, April 12.
With the score tied at 3-3 the Trojans (4-0) put two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Bishop then lined a 1-1 pitch from RCHS starter Kali Northcutt into the outfield for the game winner.
The Bombers (2-2) scored first, with Northcutt’s double plating two runs for a 2-0 lead. In the top of the sixth, RCHS got a solo home run from Maddie Graf to tie the game at 3-3.
The Trojans scored their three runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 3-2 lead. Avery Fritz, Annika Smith (double) and Bishop had RBIs in the inning.
Jaden Erb got the win for West Central, allowing a run on four hits with 13 strikeouts and a walk. She went all seven innings.
Northcutt allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts over six innings. Offensively, Northcutt and senior Kenzie Moore had two hits each.
Smith was 2 for 3 for the Trojans, who didn’t commit an error behind Erb.
RCMS Track & Field
Bombers sweep triangular at West Central
FRANCESVILLE — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams swept a pair of triangulars at West Central on Monday, April 11.
The girls’ team had four first-place finishes and seven seconds to upend the Trojans and North Newton.
Braelynn Jones won the high jump and Hope Hurley placed first in the 1,600-meter run. Hurley also captured the 800-meter title and the 4-by-100 relay team of Mya Holbrook, Groom, Jordan and Emily Louck claimed first.
Jade Lockridge was second in the long jump (with Jordan third and Louck fourth), Holbrook was second in the 200 meters (with Crysta Johns fourth) and the 100 dash and Tessa Ventrello placed second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 400-meter dash.
Jones was third in the 1,600 run, with Addy Nesius fourth, and Brynleigh Cawby took second in the 800 meters behind Hurley.
In the field events, Annie Parrish was second in the shot-put (with Stacie Crabtree third and Kami Davis fourth) and Brodie Radtke was runner-up in the discus, with Parrish third and Davis fourth.
The boys’ team also beat West Central and North Newton, winning 10 events to cruise to victory.
Champions included Logan Metzger in the discus and shot-put, Caulden Pulver in the high jump, Carter Ogborn in the 100-meter dash, Ethan Cook in the 400 meters, Donnie Sellers in the 200 dash and Daniel Davis in the 800 run and 1,600.
Pulver also finished third in both the discus and shot and Braylon Mullins tied for second in the long jump. Ryder Woodke was second in the 100 hurdles (with teammate Donavon Holmes third), Sellers was second int he 100 dash, Ogborn was second in the 400 meters, Ty Walker was third in the 200 meters, Tony Mata placed third in the 800 run and Holdyn Dutz was second in the 1,600.
The Bombers’ 4-by-100 relay team of Sellers, Walker, Ogborn and Woodke and the 4-by-400 team of Davis, Dutz, Ogborn and Cook also finished first.