Prep Girls Golf
RCHS girls’ golfers 2nd at Hoosier Conference Meet
OXFORD — Junior golfer Maggie Hooker had an all-Hoosier Conference round of 81 to lead Rensselaer Central to an impressive second-place finish at Oak Grove Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Bombers shot a 358 to trail only West Lafayette’s 336. Host Benton Central was third (371), followed by Western, Twin Lakes, Lafayette Central Catholic and Hamilton Heights. Tipton and Northwestern also brought teams last week.
Hooker’s round placed her third overall. Seniors Jenna Minter and Maggie Maienbrook also earned all-conference status after shooting 90s. Carly Drone shot a 97 and Haley Graf finished with a 101 for the kick-out score.
Lady Bombers send seniors out with a win
RENSSELAER — Senior Maggie Maienbrook shot a match medalist round.of 48 in celebration of senior night in leading Rensselaer Central to a 186-243 victory over Lowell at Curtis Creek Monday night.
Maienbrook and fellow seniors Jenna Minter and Haley Graf were honored prior to the match. Minter shot a 46 and Graf had a 52 in one of their final competitive rounds at CCGC.
Junior Carly Drone fired a 46 as did junior Maggie Hooker.
In the junior varsity match, Mallory Klinger shot a 53 with Gracie Render following with a 54. Aubrey Geleott and Adyson Veldman had 55s, Payton Strange shot a 56 and Aubrey Kosta carded a 63.
Emily Pickering shot a 66.
Lady Bombers dominate LCC ahead of conference meet
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ golf team got a 41 from junior Maggie Hooker in cruising to a 178-212 dual meet victory over Lafayette Central Catholic.
Hooker earned match medalist for her score at Curtis Creek. She was followed by Haley Graf’s personal-best round of 42, with Jenna Minter firing a 46. Maggie Maienbrook shot a 49, with Carly Drone recording a kick-out score of 61.
In the junior varsity match, Mallory Klinger shot a 47, with Aubrey Geleott adding a 53. Adyson Veldman shot a 54, Gracie Render carded a 57 and Aubrey Kosta shot a personal-best score of 57.
Emily Pickering had a PR 60 and Payton Strange shot a 61.
Kougars break 9-hole record, shoot 158 at TCC
MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team set a new school record in scoring over 9 holes with a 158 to win a triangular meet at Twin Lakes’ Tippecanoe Country Club course on Monday, Sept. 11.
The Bombers finished 43 strokes over runner-up Winamac, which shot a 195. The host Indians had a 204 as a team.
KV had two golfers shot under 40 during the match and all five golfers shot 43 or under. Senior Brynlee DeBoard fired a 37, followed by senior Avarie Rondeau with a 39. Lilly Van Loon fired a 40, Katelyn Bakker shot a 42 and Allie Rushmore added a 43.
DeBoard’s match medalist score included a birdie on the par-3 third hole.
The top golfer in the junior varsity match for KV was Molly Summers, who fired a 44 which included her first ever birdie. Kaylee Anderson finished with a 46, Sarah Biedron shot a 50 and Reese Smith added a 56.
Lady Kougars dominant at Winamac’s Moss Creek
WINAMAC — Kankakee Valley senior Brynlee DeBoard shot an even-par 36 in leading Kankakee Valley to a triangular win at Moss Creek on Thursday, Sept. 7.
DeBoard finish as match medalist and got support from Avarie Rondeau (42), Lilly Van Loon (44), Allie Rushmore (45) and Katelyn Bakker (45).
Van Loon’s round featured back-to-back birdies.
The Kougars shot a 167, with Winamac finishing with a 183 and North Judson shooting a 231.
In the junior varsity meet, Kaylee Anderson led the way for KVHS with a 44. Sophia Barlog added an 45 and Sarah Biedron shot a 46. Freshman Anna Stevens carded a 53, with Greta Alicea’s 60 rounding out the scoring.
Prep Volleyball
RCHS bounces back with dominant win
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central picked up its 12th win of the season behind a 3-0 victory over West Central on Monday night, Sept. 11.
The Bombers (12-5) won by 25-14, 25-9 and 25-5 scores.
Senior Nell Haberlin had a solid all-around game, going 20 of 22 in attacking with 10 kills and adding two aces on 13 of 15 serves to go with nine digs. Sophomore Kamri Rowland was 22 of 27 attacking with a match-high 13 kills and had two aces and five digs and junior Taylor Van Meter had five kills.
Junior setter Brooklyn Bilyeu was 65 of 65 setting with 26 assists and had five digs. She was also 11 of 13 serving with four aces.
Emily Louck was 14 of 14 with an ace and added five digs and Alivia Cain had two aces on 9 of 9 serving.
West Central falls to 4-13.
Benton Central remains unbeaten, beats Bombers
RENSSELAER — Benton Central showed why it is considered to challenge for a Hoosier Conference title in volleyball this fall after taking down host Rensselaer Central in three games last Thursday.
The Bison (14-0, 3-0 in the HC) won by 25-17, 25-15 and 25-10 scores. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Bombers (11-5, 1-1), who were led at the net by sophomore Kamri Rowland with five kills on 19 of 26 attacks.
Nell Haberlin was 7 of 7 serving and added two kills on 13 of 14 attacks. She also had 10 digs to lead the Bombers.
Maddie Graf had eight digs, Brooklyn Bilyeu was 63 of 64 setting with nine assists and Maddie Kosiba and Taylor Van Meter had two kills each.
Van Meter was also 8 of 9 serving and Bilyeu was also 8 of 9 with an ace.
KVHS improves to 4-1 in NCC, beats Hobart
HOBART — Kankakee Valley out dueled Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart in a see-saw affair on Sept. 7 to improve to 4-1 in league play.
The Kougars (13-5 overall) won by 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18 and 15-4 scores in an exhausting finish.
Gabby Diener had eight kills on 24 of 30 attacks for KVHS. She added three aces on 18 of 19 serving, was 49 of 51 setting with 16 assists and had 14 digs. Brooklyn Richie had six kills and 17 digs and was 22 of 22 serving with four aces and Ava Koselke was 22 of 23 attacking with six kills and added six blocks, including three solos.
Aubrey Stowers had six kills, Lily Jones was 18 of 21 serving with four aces and added 18 digs, Ava Dase had seven blocks, including five solos, and Lyric Carpenter was 69 of 71 setting with 14 assists to go with 11 digs.
Brooke Cawthon had 14 kills for the Brickies (12-8, 1-4).
Kougars take down new NCC foe Hanover
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley won its third straight match last Tuesday, beating visiting Hanover Central, 3-0, in a Northwest Crossroads Conference matchup on Sept. 5.
This is the first year Hanover is playing as a member of the NCC. The Wildcats tried to keep pace but lost by 25-12, 25-22 and 25-23 scores.
Aubrey Stowers led KV with five kills and Ava Koselke added four aces. Ava Dase and Koselke had two blocks apiece and Lily Jones had 17 digs.
Lyric Carpenter had 12 assists.
Lady Rebels hold off Watseka for 7th win
WATSEKA, Ill. — South Newton’s volleyball team withstood a strong effort from host Watseka to close out a 2-1 victory on Monday, Sept. 11.
The Lady Rebels (7-10) won by 25-21, 13-25 and 25-21 scores.
Junior Taylor Cripe led in attacking with 18 kills on 27 of 30 attempts. She added 11 digs.
Senior Addysen Standish was 18 of 19 attacking with 10 kills and Shelby Warren, a senior, added nine kills on 18 of 22 attacks. Freshman Lindsay Lowe was 9 of 11 serving with a pair of aces and freshman Bailey Iseminger finished 12 of 12 serving with an ace.
Junior Madison Bohlinger had three solo blocks, Warren had 11 digs and senior McKenzie Watson added nine digs.
Lowe was 54 of 55 setting with 23 assists and Standish added 10 assists on 32 of 32 sets.
Prep Girls Soccer
Lady Bombers pound Rossville with 9 goals
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central freshman Courtney Mathew had four goals, including one off a corner kick, in leading her team to a 9-0 victory over Rossville last Thursday.
The Bombers scored seven goals in the first half and the game was shortened due to the lopsided score. Senior Libby Dixon had two goals, Abby Jordan added a goal and goalkeeper Katie Cotner came out of the net to play offense where she scored a goal.
Diana Morales Orellana also scored a goal, her first.
Grace Healey, a senior, played goalkeeper in the second half, making two saves. Cotner had three saves.
Assisting on goals were Healey (1), Sarah Kaufman (5) and Dixon (1).
Boone Grove’s fast start dooms RCHS
RENSSELAER — Boone Grove scored three goals in the first half and was never threatened in a 4-1 victory over Rensselaer Central in girls’ soccer action last Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Rensselaer did get on the board in the second half, with freshman Courtney Mathew finding the net. The Bombers had 21 shots on goal in the contest.
Goalkeeper Katie Cotner had eight saves for RCHS.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars get well-earned 1-0 win over Lafayette Jeff
WHEATFIELD — Michael Hanson’s first-half goal proved to be the game’s only score as Kankakee Valley blanked visiting Lafayette Jeff, 1-0, on Saturday, Sept. 9.
KV had several good looks offensively early. The Kougars pushed the ball into Lafayette Jeff territory at the nine minute mark when the Broncho defender was called for a handball inside the penalty box. Hanson was awarded a penalty kick and calmly placed it in the back of the net to give KV a 1-0 lead.
The Kougars (6-3) then turned to the defense to keep Lafayette Jeff (5-4) off the board. Goalkeeper Tyler Luttell had eight saves to preserve the shutout.
"This game was won by pure heart and will from each of my players," said head KV coach Jovan Jeftich. "We needed everyone on our team today. It was not ideal to defend as much as we did in the second half, but hats off to the entire team for the way we handled ourselves under the pressure we were put under by a good Lafayette Jefferson team. That says a lot about the identity of our team this season, especially when things get tough. I'm proud of the way our team kept our composure and made it difficult for our opponent to break through. We found a way and we'll take it moving forward."
KVHS blanked by NCC rival Lowell
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley dropped its second Northwest Crossroads Conference contest of the season after host Lowell tossed a 1-0 shutout on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The Red Devils scored in the first half then turned to the defense to keep the Kougars out of the net. KV did have a number of breakaway chances, but never could cash in.
Goalkeeper Tyler Luttell had nine saves and coach Jovan Jeftich commended his play.
"We are all disappointed in tonight's outcome," Jeftich said. "We expected a better result and tonight was just not our night. I thought we played a lot better in the second half and had many serious chances to put the ball in the back of the net throughout the game. Soccer can be a cruel game and tonight we unfortunately found out the hard way. Credit to our team for the effort and not giving up mentality, especially in the second half. There are positives we can take from this game and we will work hard the next few days at practice to correct some of the mistakes we made tonight. Onward and upward."
Prep Cross Country
RCHS runners compete at Charger Classic
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Rensselaer Central’s cross country teams competed in the annual Charger Classic in Crawfordsville last Thursday, Sept. 7.
The girls’ team placed sixth overall among the 11 teams to score. Hope Hurley led the charge with a 17th-place finish in 21 minutes, 29 seconds and Audrey Korniak was 26th in 23:07.
Liberty Bate (51st), Tessa Ventrello (52nd) and Amy Hendrix (53rd) also scored for the Bombers, with Braelynn Jones, Annalise Yeager and Lilly Cook competing.
Hamilton Heights won the team title with 39 points, followed by Seeger (51) and Lebanon (80). Tri-County was fifth with 171 points and RCHS had 182 points.
Rensselaer’s boys’ team, meanwhile, had a strong run, placing second overall with 67 points. The Bombers fell a point shy of winning the team championship, which was claimed by Lebanon with 66 points.
Seeger was third, followed by Crawfordsville, Hamilton Heights, North Montgomery and Tri-County. A total of 10 teams scored.
Individually, Tom Van Hoose had a third-place finish for RCHS, covering the course in 16 minutes, 55 seconds. Trey Maciejewski was eighth in 17:42, Oden Van Hoose placed 12th in 17:57, Jack Boer was 22nd in 18:28 and Ethan Cook placed 24th in 18:38.
Jacob Partin, Cade Rivera, Nate Marchand, Davin Bate, Isaac Messman and Braeden Bednar also competed.
Systma 6th at Bob Thomas invite in Lowell
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley freshman distance runner Krista Systma had a top 10 finish to lead her team at the annual Bob Thomas Invitational at Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Systma covered the course in 20 minutes, 13.39 seconds, which represents a new personal record. Cassandra Cohen of Hobart was the meet winner in 19:16.50.
With Systma leading the way, the Kougars placed fourth among the 21 schools that competed Saturday.
Senior Emma Bell placed 10th in 20:22 and sophomore Faith Terborg was 34th in 22:25.
Freshman Journée Carpenter placed 49th in 23:12.4 and Addison Johnson was 51st in 23:16.2.
Freshman Isabelle Jones also had a PR, shaving 2:42 off her time from two weeks ago to finish in 28:12.4. Natalee Walker, a junior, had a time of 32:00.6.
The Kougars will participate in the annual New Prairie Invitational on Saturday.
RCMS Sports
8th-graders dispose of host Jays in 2 games
NORTH JUDSON — Kinsley Metzger had five kills and Hailey Schanlaub fired six aces in leading the Rensselaer Central Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team to a 2-0 win over North Judson last Thursday.
The Bombers won by 25-14 and 25-20 scores.
Schnaub was 15 of 16 serving and Reese Groom added three digs to two for Metzger. Bryn Webb had four kills and Kynadie Witherington added two and Webb had nine assists to 10 for Hadley Hopp.
Metzger and Makayla Parrish each had a block.
8th-grade volleyball on win streak
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school volleyball team won its fourth straight match to open the season, beating visiting Winamac by a 2-0 final on Monday, Sept. 11.
Bryn Webb led the winners in serving, going 20 of 21 with 13 aces. Kinsley Metzger was 7 of 8 with for aces and Reese Groom finished with a pair of aces.
Groom also had 15 passes to nine for Webb and Metzger had four tips at the net. Webb, Jade Lockridge and Kynadie Witherington had two kills each, Webb had six assists and Hadley Hopp added two assists.
Bombers CC teams compete at Hanover
CEDAR LAKE — Rensselaer Central’s middle school cross country teams competed in a dual meet at Hanover Central last Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The boys’ team fell by a 23-35 final despite a strong third-place finish from Jacek Yeager in 12 minutes, 9 seconds. Holdyn Dutz was fourth in 12:10, Aiden Sutherland finished 10th in 13:38, Brycen Kyburz was 15th in 14:44 and Mason Ames had a 16th-place finish in 14:46.
Also competing for RCMS were Jackson Murdock, Harrison Veldman, Bryadon Burkhart, Connor Davis, Joseph Murray and Parker Johns.
The girls’ team also suffered a loss by a 25-30 final, with Brynleigh Cawby scoring a second-place finish in 13:10. Hadley Korniak was fourth overall in 13:59, followed by Ashleigh Northcutt in seventh in 14:38, Addison Nesius eighth in 14:59 and Kiera Dobson ninth in 15:03.
Elizabeth Sterk was 11th, Paige Hurley 12th, Sophia Murray 13th and Lyla Schmid 15th.