RENSSELAER — Three teams comprised of freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior girls competed in a series of Powder Puff games at the Rensselaer Central football field Halloween night.
The annual event was sponsored by the RCHS student council. Admission was a donation of two cans of non-perishable food items or a monetary donation to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
Since only four seniors showed up for the event, they were lumped into a team of sophomores in the first game against the juniors. That team won behind two Grace Healey touchdown runs, with Sarah Kaufman supplying the other.
The sophomores/senior group then faced the freshmen team for bragging rights. The freshmen stayed close early but Healey again had a long run as well as Bethany Michal to give the sophomores/seniors the win.
RCHS teacher Jeff Marlow provided the announcing from the press box on a cold evening.