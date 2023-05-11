RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central wrestler Kolton Ploughe is an example of how hard work and perseverance can mold a successful athlete.
A self-described late-bloomer, Ploughe enjoyed two successful seasons at the lower weights in coach Hunter Hickman’s lineup, reaching the semi-state round in both the 113-pound weight class and the 120 division the past two seasons.
He continued to get better with each match, culminating with a regional championship in the 120-pound class at Logansport in January.
Overall, Ploughe would build a 67-32 record in his two varsity seasons, including a 34-15 mark in 2023. And he still feels he can get better, which is what the Manchester University coaching staff is banking on after extending Ploughe an invite to join the Spartans next fall.
Ploughe chose Manchester over Wabash College, where he felt he didn’t fit in as well.
“I really liked the philosophy of the Manchester coach over the coaching staff at Wabash,” Ploughe said when announcing his decision recently. “He (Manchester coach) is kind of like my dad. His motto is keep it simple. I like the idea of keeping it simple, working hard and getting it done.”
It’s a philosophy that has worked well for Ploughe, who was considered one of the hardest workers in the RCHS wrestling room. A two-time sectional runner-up, Ploughe finally broke through with his first post-season victory at the Logansport Regional, going 3-0 on the day.
A week later, he would win his first-ever semi-state match before falling to a Crown Point freshman who earned a trip downstate after finishing runner-up at 120.
“The goal was state, but I don’t think I really fell short of my goal,” Ploughe said. “I did in reality, but going to semi-state and losing to a Crown Point kid is a common thing. He’s good and probably will be a state champ some day.”
Encouraged by Hickman to take up wrestling as a freshman, Ploughe slowly saw his potential to be a varsity performer one day. He attended as many off-season practices as he could, especially before the start of his senior year when he participated in every summer practice session at the school.
His confidence grew as he began winning a number of matches early in the season.
“At the start of the wrestling season, I’m like, man, I’m having a great year. This is something I can grow in and something I can make myself better in,” he said.
The son of Jeff and RaeAnne Ploughe, Kolton served as a back-up at 106 pounds and 113 his first two seasons before sliding into the 113-pound weight class as a junior when he finished 33-17 and reached the finals in sectional and regional.
“Finally I had my shot my junior year at 113,” he said. “It took a lot of cutting (weight) but I got there. It was fun. I made it to semi-state and I couldn’t wait for my senior year.”
A solid contributor on the Bombers’ boys’ track team, Ploughe initially thought of competing in track at the college level. And he still might once wrestling season is over.
The Spartans are coming off a tough season in which they won just one of six dual matches and finished at the bottom of a number of invitationals. The preseason is expected to be fierce with coach Josh Hardman’s recruits expected to jockey for spots.
Ploughe will look to secure the 125-pound weight class when he steps on Manchester’s campus this fall.
“They’re coming off a bad year, so they’re going to get a bunch of dudes in there beating on each other,” he said. “We will all look to work hard.”
A top 20 student in Rensselaer’s Class of 2023, Ploughe plans to major in secondary education in biology/chemistry at Manchester.