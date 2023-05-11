Ploughe off to Manchester

RCHS senior Kolton Ploughe was joined at a recent signing day announcement by his parents Jeff and RaeAnne Ploughe and siblings Kade and Korbin.

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central wrestler Kolton Ploughe is an example of how hard work and perseverance can mold a successful athlete.

A self-described late-bloomer, Ploughe enjoyed two successful seasons at the lower weights in coach Hunter Hickman’s lineup, reaching the semi-state round in both the 113-pound weight class and the 120 division the past two seasons.