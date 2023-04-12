RENSSELAER — The University of Indianapolis has always occupied the mind of Rensselaer Central’s Ethan Pickering, but he wasn’t thinking about baseball.
He was looking at the school for its strong criminology program.
“I’m trying to go into law enforcement and they have a really good program for that,” he said last week. “They are one of two universities that do it in the state. They have an internship where you can actually make a salary in your senior year. Since I’ll be an athlete, it will be hard to do that.”
Pickering credits a solid fall ball season in Crown Point and a strong performance during a baseball camp at U of Indy for giving him the opportunity to join coach Al Ready’s squad. Pickering, the son of Stace and Mandy Pickering, announced he will play baseball for the Greyhounds during a signing ceremony at RCHS last week.
A varsity player since his freshman season, Pickering will add depth at catcher for the Hounds, who are a member of Division II. Indianapolis has long been considered one of the strongest teams in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
This season, the Hounds were ranked as high as 20th in the nation after an 11-0 start. They have since fallen to 18-12 and 5-11 in the GLVC.
Besides Indianapolis, Pickering looked at offers from Franklin College as well as smaller schools in Kentucky and Wisconsin. But Indy won out because of what it offers academically as well as athletically.
Prior to this season, Pickering wasn’t sure how he would bounce back after breaking his hand late last year when the Bombers were in position to challenge for a sectional title. They finished 12-12 and Pickering missed the team’s final eight games.
“I missed summer ball and that could have helped me with recruiting,” he said. “But then I had a pretty good fall ball season in Crown Point.”
One of the team’s remaining veteran players, Pickering will be looked at by coach Jared Courtney to guide a young Bombers squad through a challenging spring. The Bombers lost eight position players to graduation, including Ethan’s brother, Jacob, who is a student at Purdue University.
“We lost a ton of seniors, so we’re going to be young,” Pickering said. “We lost a lot of pitching, but I think we can make that up with our hitting.”
Personally, Pickering hopes to showcase his talents behind the plate.
“I’m hoping to not allow passed balls,” he said. “Catch a lot of guys stealing, hit around the .400 mark and maybe a couple of home runs with that.”
Pickering credits his dad for paving the way for his baseball career. Besides serving as coach in his son’s youth, Stace Pickering also serves as Ethan’s sounding board after games.
“He’s been my inspiration,” Ethan said. “That’s where all the baseball comes from. He’s always getting me up, going to these camps and he’s always pushing me to be the best of myself, baseball-wise.”
