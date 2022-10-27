NEW CARLISLE — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich will get at least one more week of distance training after qualifying for his second straight IHSAA boys’ cross country meet with his performance at the New Prairie Semistate on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Wuethrich, the Rensselaer Sectional champion and a top 10 regional finisher, had another strong at New Prairie’s scenic course, placing 10th overall in a time of 16 minutes, 34 seconds. He was the second of two individual qualifiers to place in the top 10.
The top 10 individuals not attached to a qualifying team advance to the state finals in Terre Haute. The Bombers finished 10th in the team standings, placing ahead of teams from Munster, McCutcheon and Lowell.
A total of 20 teams competed at semistate.
Wuethrich’s finish time at New Prairie was 10 seconds slower than last year, but he said the 2021 run was perhaps the best he’s ever felt in a race.
“That day last year, I felt amazing,” he said. “I’m not mad about (this year’s time). It’s a tough course.”
The Bomber senior is looking to get his time into the 16:20s at Terre Haute, which would likely place him in the top 50 or so. He finished 84th among nearly 200 runners a year ago.
“Hopefully the 16:20s like sectional and conference and regionals,” he said. “That’s my goal.”
Senior James Dillabaugh of Valparaiso was semistate champion in 16:07.8, with West Lafayette senior Elijah Stenberg second in 16:12.5.
Kankakee Valley High School’s Ethan Ehrhardt also competed, placing in the top 8% of the 175-runner field with a 23rd-place finish. Because of the way that cross country figures advancement for unattached individuals, Ehrhardt and Kougar fans had to wait for the awards ceremony to learn his fate, hopeful but guarded because of his strong finish.
“In some years, 23rd place would make the trip to Terre Haute,” KV coach Tim Adams said. “Ethan ran well today, paced himself smartly, and closed strong, but unfortunately came up about 7 seconds short and five spots short.”
Ehrhardt figured as the 15th unattached individual, with the top 10 advancing.
“Ethan has come a long way as a runner let alone as a competitor,” Adams added. “As a freshman, he placed 131st in 18:05. It was a big experience running in that caliber of a crowd. Last year, 70th place in 17:36. This year 23rd in 17:02, his best time in six times on this course. Today, he placed ahead of two Valpo kids and one Portage kid who placed ahead of him last week at regionals.”
Ehrhardt was 12 seconds slower than last week’s PR, a time differential which is consistent with the top DAC kids from last week to this week.
“To compete with some of the top runners from the area, from Chesterton, Valpo, and Lake Central, which took the top three team spots today, is a great experience for Ethan and let’s him know that he belongs in that group.”
DeMotte Christian sophomore Hunter Drain also competed at the semistate, settling for 93rd place in 17:59.8 in his first trip to New Prairie.
Besides Wuethrich, other runners scoring for the Bombers were Tom Van Hoose, who finished 46th in 17:30.5; Jack Boer, who was 81st in 17:55.7; Oden Van Hoose, who placed 101st in 18:08.8; and Trey Maciejewski, who was 110th in 18:19.4.
Ethan Cook and Cade Rivera also competed for the Bombers, who return six of their top seven runners for 2023.
Meanwhile, KVHS junior Emma Bell placed 54th in 20:47.9 to lead area runners. Freshman teammate Faith Terborg was 82nd in 21:24.4.
Gabbi Zeilenga of DCHS was 123rd. In 22:21.3 and Knights teammate Abbey Talarek finished 132nd in 22:31.1. Over 170 runners competed in the girls’ race.
State finals qualifiers will get a chance to run on the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute on Friday. Wuethrich will have a walk-through the high school at 11 a.m. before departing with coach Dan Yeager and his parents for Terre Haute.
Wuethrich will get in a practice run later Friday afternoon before heading to a hotel to rest up for Saturday’s boys’ race, which is set for 1:30 p.m., EST.
“Usually on Fridays, we can go down before and we can walk the course, run the course, practice on it, but it rained a day before last year and they didn’t want people practicing on it and trash it so I went into it not knowing what it was like and it kind of kicked my butt,” he said. “It’s open and it’s got some rolling hills. But I’m actually excited for it this year because I know what to expect. The biggest part is what should you give at the start. You go up that first hill and you come down and it’s just more hills.”