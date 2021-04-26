MONTICELLO — Rensselaer Central senior Alexis Oliver’s assault on a school record in the pole vault event highlighted the Lady Bombers’ trip to the annual Twin Lakes Invitational on April 23.
Oliver won the event with a 9-foot, 1-inch effort to break the old school mark by an inch. She then took aim at 9-6, but just missed on two of her three attempts at that height.
She and teammate Emily Sinn, who vaulted 7 feet, paired up to win the pole vault event with a combined effort of 16-1.
Oliver also propelled the 4-by-100 meter relay team to a second-place finish, with Gracie Castle, Grace Healey and Bethany Michal joining forces to finish the race in 53.10 seconds.
The Bombers also placed second in the shuttle hurdle relay, with Michal, Taylor Jordan, Healey and Ariel Manns finishing in 1 minute, .46 seconds and the high jump tandem of Manns and Emily Rentschler clearing a combined 9-8 to place second.
Also scoring for the Bombers were the 1,600-meter relay team of Sinn, Jordan, Audrey Davisson and Riley Rentschler (3rd in 4:37), the 3,200 relay team of Amzie Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Ava Barten and Rheannon Pinkerman (5th in 11:19), the sprint medley relay squad of Oliver, Michal, Castle and Allana Redlin (5th in 2:05), the distance medley relay team of Pinkerman, Jordan, Riley Rentschler and Maienbrook (11:09), the long jump tandem of Jordan and Healey (5th in 26-3), and the discus pair of Libby Dixon and Addy Hensler (5th at 116-1).
The shot-put team of Dixon and Kayla Carter was sixth with a combined throw of 40-10.