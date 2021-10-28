WHEATFIELD — In a sectional match-up that wasn’t even close, the Kankakee Valley Kougars out-clawed the visiting South Bend Riley Wildcats, 35-6, to win the first round and play another week.
The game, held Friday, Oct 22, was played in the cold and intermittent rain, but the Kougars were hot on the field, amassing 379 yards of offense with 226 of it in the air.
The win propels the 4-6 Kougars into the second round of sectionals where they will face the 3-7 South Bend St. Joseph’s Indians in South Bend on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
St. Joe advanced with a 15-14 win over Logansport.
In other Sectional 18 games, New Prairie demolished Plymouth, 48-0, and Culver Academy did the same to South Bend Clay, 50-8.
Sectional favorite New Prairie and Culver Academy will also face off this Friday.
With five minutes left in the first quarter, senior quarterback Grant Stowers orchestrated a march downfield that culminated in a three-yard run for a touchdown. The PAT, however, was no good, but the Kougars were up 6-0.
KV attempted an on-side kick, but Riley recovered and mounted its own march up the field. The Wildcats were soon stymied by the KV defense, forcing Riley to kick a field goal. However, it was blocked by Mirko Dezelich and recovered in the air by KV.
At 5:24 in the second quarter, Max Griffey unleashed a 23-yard run to score the Kougars’ second touchdown. This time, the PAT by Evan Misch was good and the Kats were up 13-0.
Another on-side kick was initiated and this time, KV recovered. Aided by an encroachment call, the Kougars found themselves near the goal line and Caleb Deardorff was in to score. A successful two-point try made it 21-0.
As time in the half wound down, Riley was close to scoring but seemingly ran out of time. The referees, however, put time back on the clock and the Wildcats were in for their first and only touchdown of the game. The PAT was no good and both teams went into the break with the score 21-6 in KV’s favor.
In the third, KV received and worked its way up the field. At the 7:34 mark, Stowers hit Louden Fugett with a 24-yard pass and he was in to score on a nifty run with several cutbacks. The Misch PAT made it 28-6.
Around five minutes later, Griffey again scored and another Misch PAT placed the game at the final score of 35-6 as neither team scored in the fourth.
In the game, Kankakee Valley debuted some misdirection that kept Riley guessing and caught them flat-footed numerous times, especially on the kick-offs.
Defensively, the Kougars were led by Griffey’s 7.5 tackles and Myles Turpin’s 4.5, as the hosts held Riley to just 143 total yards and limited possession time.