RENSSELAER — Oh, if Rensselaer Central coach Chris Meeks could bottle up his team’s first 21 minutes against Benton Central Friday night.
In that time frame, the Bombers scored six touchdowns on their first six possessions to set the stage for an easy 49-20 victory over the Bison. With the win, RCHS (4-3 overall) finishes 2-2 in the Hoosier Conference’s West Division, finishing behind West Lafayette and Lafayette Central Catholic.
Rensselaer, which has beaten BC 11 straight times, will face the third-place finisher of the East Division in the Hoosier Conference Crossover playoffs on the road on Oct. 14.
Benton Central (3-4, 1-2 in the HC) actually held a 6-0 lead early, using an eight-play, 68-yard drive to cash in against Rensselaer’s defense. Quarterback Joe Widmer’s 30-yard pass play to Corbin Cooley produced the game’s first score.
But Rensselaer, which was held to 21 total points in back-to-back losses to West Lafayette and Lafayette Central Catholic, would follow with six unanswered scores. Just 18 seconds after the Bison scored their touchdown, sophomore Diego Hernandez-Reyes needed just one play to give the Bombers the lead for good.
Hernandez-Reyes took a pitch from quarterback Corbin Mathew and raced 48 yards down the sideline to score the first of his four touchdowns in the first half with 8:36 left.
Hernandez-Reyes would add TD runs of 17, 5 and 2 yards in the Bombers’ next three possessions and he would toss a halfback pass to teammate Kadyn Rowland from 23 yards out to give his team a 35-6 lead.
Aaron Barko’s 11-yard TD run with 6:54 remaining in the first half produced a 42-6 lead. The second half was played with a running clock due to Rensselaer’s 36-point lead.
“We made some subtle changes (on offense) and I think it made us more dynamic,” Meeks said. “It gave us more big play potential. I think with about three minutes to go until halftime, we got that big lead and we kind of deflated, I guess. But those, first 21 minutes, we’ll take those all year long.”
Widmer, meanwhile, spent most of the first half running for his life against Rensselaer’s attacking defense. He was sacked six times, with senior Jordan Cree and junior Adam Ahler each dragging down the junior quarterback twice.
Widmer still managed to complete 16 of 29 passes for 169 yards and a score. He was intercepted by Logan Kuiper in the second quarter.
Kuiper returned the pick 32 yards into Bison territory to set up another Bomber touchdown.
Cooley caught eight passes for 115 yards for the Bison, who managed just 86 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Mathew completed 5 of 8 passes for 148 yards and Hernandez-Reyes finished with 143 yards on 11 carries with four touchdowns.
The Bombers, who entertain Northwestern on senior night next Friday, had 451 total yards.