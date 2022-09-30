RENSSELAER — Oh, if Rensselaer Central coach Chris Meeks could bottle up his team’s first 21 minutes against Benton Central Friday night.

In that time frame, the Bombers scored six touchdowns on their first six possessions to set the stage for an easy 49-20 victory over the Bison. With the win, RCHS (4-3 overall) finishes 2-2 in the Hoosier Conference’s West Division, finishing behind West Lafayette and Lafayette Central Catholic.

