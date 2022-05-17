WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central junior Harrison Odle earned all-Hoosier Conference recognition after his 18-hole round at Saturday’s conference meet at the West Lafayette County Club course.
Play was suspended to Monday due to poor weather.
Odle shot a team-best 84 to finish among the top 12 players in a field of nearly 50. He finished 11th, placing ahead of Twin Lakes’ Kyle Kyser.
Maverick Conaway of Tipton was match medalist with a 72. His total was one stroke better than Twin Lakes’ top player Jamison Ousley, who carded a 73.
Gavin Hare of Tipton (75), Leo Dellinger of Twin Lakes (75) and Grant Bauman of West Lafayette (78) rounded out the top five.
RCHS finished seventh among 10 teams in the team race, shooting a combined score of 359. That was 20 strokes better than sixth-place finisher Western (379), which was followed by Benton Central (381) and Northwestern (386).
Twin Lakes won the conference title with a 313 and Tipton fell three strokes shy at 316. West Lafayette (342), Hamilton Heights (344), Lewis (Cass (344) and Central Catholic (351) finished third through sixth.
Junior Zach Geleott (87) and senior Zach Hillan (88) shot under 90 for the Bombers, while Ky Risner, a senior, fired a 100 to complete Rensselaer’s scorecard. Carter Drone shot a 105 for the kick-out score.
Twin Lakes had four golfers shoot under 85, including Ousley, Dellinger, Nick Alexander (81) and Kyser. Hayden Hubbard fired a 90 for the kick-out score.
The Bombers will compete at the West Lafayette Invitational on Purdue’s Kampen Golf Course on Saturday.
Bombers celebrate seniors Hillan, Risner
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central boys’ golf team recognized senior golfers Zach Hillan and Ky Risner during a pre-meet ceremony at Curtis Creek Golf Course on Thursday, May 12.
The match was scheduled as a three-team event, but neither Tri-County nor North Newton had full squads. It was scored as an individual nine-hole match only.
Junior Zach Geleott had the night’s best finish at 40 on the par-36 front nine. Hillan shot a 42 in his final appearance at CCGC and Risner fired a 46.
Harrison Odle had a 43 and Carter Drone shot a 46.
Nolan Potts (53), Wrigley Porter (54) and Brayden Mushett (54). Hayden Warne shot a career-low 55 and Darius Lapsley had a 56. Nevan Odle and Elijah Armold each shot 60.