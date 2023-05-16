RENSSELAER — With senior Harrison Odle in the lead, Rensselaer Central’s boys’ golf team took pursuit of a Hoosier Conference title on Saturday, finishing an impressive third overall.
Odle earned all-conference status for the second straight year, firing a 78 on the par-73 Chippendale Golf Course that was playing very difficult, said Bombers coach Eric Nowlin.
The tournament was hosted by Western High School at the Kokomo course.
The Bombers carded a team round of 336, which was good for third behind champion Tipton (306) and future sectional foe Twin Lakes (322).
The cut-off for individual all-league honors was 82 and senior Zach Geleott just missed earning a medal after firing an 83. Two other Bomber golfers had sub-90 scores that were key to the team’s third-place finish, Nowlin said, including senior Carter Drone’s 87 and junior Brayden Mushett’s 88.
Senior Wrigley Porter had a kick-out score of 95 in his final conference meet.
The Bombers finished four strokes ahead of Hamilton Heights. West Lafayette was fifth, followed by Northwestern, Lewis Cass, Lafayette Central Catholic, Western and Benton Central.