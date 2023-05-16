Odle among leaders

RCHS senior Harrison Odle was among the leaders at Saturday's Hoosier Conference Meet to earn all-league honors for the second straight year.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — With senior Harrison Odle in the lead, Rensselaer Central’s boys’ golf team took pursuit of a Hoosier Conference title on Saturday, finishing an impressive third overall.

Odle earned all-conference status for the second straight year, firing a 78 on the par-73 Chippendale Golf Course that was playing very difficult, said Bombers coach Eric Nowlin.