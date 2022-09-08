WEST LAFAYETTE — Northwestern withstood a late rally by Rensselaer Central to advance in the winner’s bracket of the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Tigers (5-4) scored two second-half goals to hold on for a 3-2 victory in a tournament opener at West Lafayette High School. Northwestern will now face Hamilton Heights (6-1-1) in the second round.
It was the first loss of the season for the Bombers, who drop into the loser’s bracket with a 6-1 mark. They will face Twin Lakes Thursday night, Sept. 8, in West Lafayette for chance to play in the fifth-/sixth-place game at Northwestern on Saturday.
The Bombers beat Twin Lakes (2-5-1) by a 3-0 final last week in Monticello.
Northwestern took an early lead against RCHS in the first half. With Northwestern controlling possession most of the half, the Bombers finally broke free when senior DJ Hanford made a hustle play on a 50/50 ball from the keeper and slammed it into the net to tie the match at 1-1.
Hanford was assisted on the play by senior Matthew Brandenburg.
Rensselaer continued to put pressure on Northwestern’s defense over the final minutes of the half, but couldn’t convert.
Northwestern scored again early in the second half for a 2-1 lead, converting a free kick. The Bombers then struggled to maintain possession of the ball, forcing the defense to field off too many attacks.
Ultimately, the Tigers were able to penetrate the defensive line once more to take a two-goal lead.
The Bombers battled back, however. Sophomore Gio Zaragoza took a dropped ball away from Northwestern’s keeper to punch the ball in with about a minute left to play to pull his team within a goal at 3-2.
But Northwestern’s defense was able to slow the Bombers’ offense in the final minute to run out the clock.
Kougars fall to 0-2 in NCC play
HOBART — Hobart used three first-half goals in the first half to get out quickly on visiting Kankakee Valley and cruise to a 4-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Brickies scored a goal 14 minutes into the game and would added two more before halftime for a 3-0 lead.
KV’s scoring chances were limited in the first 40 minutes, though Landon Palfi had a break-away chance late in the half that was denied by Hobart’s center back.
The Kougars’ defense did a much better job in the second half, holding Hobart to a single goal. They did register two shots on Hobart’s side of the field, but both were off target.
Goalkeeper Gage Anderson was busy in the net for KV, finishing with 15 saves.
“Credit to Hobart,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “They were the much better team tonight. We defended as well as we could, but just couldn’t create enough offensively. The boys played hard and left it all out on the field tonight.”
KV (0-9-1 overall) will get a much needed break when it travels to Andrean for another NCC match on Sept. 14.
Prep Girls Golf
Bombers improve to 13-1 in 9-hole matches
OXFORD — All five of Rensselaer Central’s golfers shot below 50 over nine holes in shooting a 179 to beat both Benton Central and Seeger at the Oak Grove Country Club in Oxford on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The two wins improve RCHS’s mark to 13-1 in nine-hole matches, with the one loss coming against Kankakee Valley.
Match medalist on Tuesday was Haley Graf, who shot a 42. Maggie Maienbrook fired a 44, with Maggie Hooker shooting a 46 and Carly Drone and Jenna Minter carding 47s.
Rensselaer’s JV squad also finished first, with Mallory Klinger leading the way with a 53. Addison Hesson shot a 58, Gracie Render fired a 59, Elise Donnelly had a 62 and Adyson Veldman finished with a 67.
RCHS will compete in the Hoosier Conference Tournament at Kokomo’s Chippendale Golf Course in Saturday morning. The Bombers will be paired with West Lafayette and Western golfers.
Prep Girls Soccer
Boone scores 10 in defeating RCHS
PORTER TWP. — Boone Grove opened with four goals in the first half and added six more in the second in beating visiting Rensselaer Central, 10-1, in girls’ soccer action on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Rensselaer’s lone goal came off the foot of junior Libby Dixon. Junior goalkeeper Katie Cotner made 11 saves as the Wolves (5-1) applied constant pressure on the Bombers’ defense.
Veteran Taylor Keenan had five goals for the Wolves and teammate Laura Jeffries added three.
The loss dropped RCHS to 2-4 overall. It will travel to Rossville Thursday night.
• On Saturday, the Bombers fell 9-0 to host Kankakee Valley, with Kougar senior Kate Thomas scoring six goals on 11 shots. Junior teammate Ella Carden added three goals on seven shots as KV improved to 6-1.