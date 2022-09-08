WEST LAFAYETTE — Northwestern withstood a late rally by Rensselaer Central to advance in the winner’s bracket of the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Tigers (5-4) scored two second-half goals to hold on for a 3-2 victory in a tournament opener at West Lafayette High School. Northwestern will now face Hamilton Heights (6-1-1) in the second round.

