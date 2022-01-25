RENSSELAER — North Judson fell one made shot short of an immaculate quarter at Rensselaer Central Friday night, Jan. 21.
The Blue Jays hit 10 of 11 shots from the floor in the third period — including all six of their 3-point shots — to build a double-digit lead and carry them to a 74-67 victory over the Bombers at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Jays (11-1) rallied from three-point halftime deficit by hitting eight straight shots in the third. Senior guard Payton Cox hit a pair of 3s, as did sophomore Quinn Bales.
Junior Cheyenne Allen had a 3-pointer near the end of the quarter to push his team’s lead to double figures (51-38) and senior Blayne Wilcox hit all three of his shots in the quarter to help his team maintain a double-digit lead.
“We knew they were a team that moved the ball well and drove the ball well,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “That’s the first I’ve seen them shoot that well. That doesn’t mean they can’t shoot that well. Clearly they can shoot, but they haven’t had to do that. They knocked some shots down and it opened it up. I think that shocked our kids and it took us too long to get it back up the floor.”
But the Bombers (7-7) opened the fourth period with an 11-0 run to tie the score, getting a pair of 3-pointers from junior guard Colby Chapman, who had 12 points in the fourth to rally his team.
However, RCHS was unable to retake the lead after the Jays answered with a 6-0 run of their own to take the lead for good. Cox hit a 3-pointer for a 54-51 lead and Bales hit three free throws after he was fouled behind the 3-point arc for a 57-51 advantage.
The Jays sealed their fifth win in a row with superb free throw shooting. They finished 12 of 15 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off a furious comeback try by the Bombers, who outscored Judson, 27-23, in the fourth.
The Jays had 50 second-half points, with 27 coming in the fourth period. After going just 2 of 12 in the first quarter when they fell behind 10-6, the Jays hit 22 of 35 shots in the remaining three quarters, including 17 of 24 shots in the second and third periods.
“They have a second gear. They had five guys in double digits,” Pulver said. “I thought we out-sized them, but I thought we didn’t do what I thought we could do in the post. I didn’t think we had enough post touches. They had a good game plan on us and it worked to their advantage.”
Rensselaer, which had won eight of its last nine against the Jays, also shot the ball well throughout the game, going 10 of 18 in the fourth quarter and 16 of 28 in the second half. But an inability to cover the Jays’ shooters in the third period led to the loss.
“The way we ended the first half was stumbling to the end rather than finishing strong,” Pulver said. “We had a seven-, nine-point lead and they cut it to three at half. I think that came from us not executing well. The lack of execution was what hurt using the second half. We weren’t getting enough separation so we couldn’t square up like we wanted to. Those shots don’t go down if you don’t square up.”
Cox had a team-high 18 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers. Junior Ty Schumacher added 15 points, including nine in the second quarter to keep hit team close, and Wilcox finished with 12 points.
Allen and Bales added 11 points apiece.
“This junior class is a lot like our junior class,” Pulver said. “We have a big junior class number wise as well as ball players, and so do they. I think they have six on the varsity and two or three on the JV. Their junior class matches our junior class very well.”
Chapman had a game-high 25 points for the Bombers. He was 11 of 21 from the floor and had three of the team’s four 3-point baskets.
Fellow guard Tristen Wuethrich, a junior, added 19 points before being helped off the court late in the game with an ankle injury.
Senior Tate Drone had 17 points with five rebounds. He was 8 of 13 from the floor.
Chapman had six rebounds and four assists.
Saturday, January 15
Bombers bury Trojans, 77-42
FRANCESVILLE — Rensselaer Central junior guard Tristen Wuethrich appears to have responded well to treatment on his injured ankle.
Wuethrich, who stepped on another player’s foot late in his team’s loss to North Judson on Friday night, was back in the lineup on Saturday at West Central, scoring a game-high 25 points in the Bombers’ 77-42 bounce-back victory.
Wuethrich hit 4 of 6 3-point shots and 7 of 7 free throws. He was also 7 of 12 from the field overall and added three assists.
Six players scored at least six points for RCHS (6-7). Junior Colby Chapman had nine points and five assists and junior Nole Marchand added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Cassius Pulver, another junior, added eight points and senior Tate Drone had nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
For the Trojans, who fall to 2-13, junior Ayden White had 13 points, five assists and four steals. Christian Hughes, a freshman, had nine points and six boards.
The Bombers led 30-20 at halftime, but outscored West Central, 47-22, in the second half to increase their lead.