PORTER TWP. — It’s been 30 years since Rensselaer Central has been this close to winning a sectional championship in volleyball.
The Bombers last won a title in 1991 at a time when the tournament was still one class. It came 13 years before the current best-of-five format and rally scoring.
But RCHS was unable to keep pace with North Judson at Saturday’s Class 2A Boone Grove championship contest. The Lady Jays, who entered the tournament with an 8-18 record that included a regular season loss to the Bombers, got hot at the right time to win their second straight sectional title by a 3-0 final.
It is Judson’s 19th sectional title overall.
The Jays (11-8), who will face South Central (27-6) in this Saturday’s regional at Bremen, leaned heavily on a pair of Martins — Lindley and Delaney — to oust the Bombers. The twosome combined for 31 kills (Delaney had a game-high 19) and finished 26 of 30 in serving in the Jays’ 25-20, 27-25 and 25-19 victory.
Delaney Martin also had 13 digs and two aces and was 38 of 45 in attacking and Lindley finished 47 of 52 setting with 17 assists, 26 of 29 attacking and 14 of 17 serving with two aces.
Kayla Stowe was 14 of 15 serving, added 15 digs and finished 27 of 28 setting with 11 assists and Reese Johnston had a team-high 23 digs.
The Jays beat favored Hebron to open the tournament and followed with a 3-1 win over North Newton in the semifinal before blanking the Bombers, who finish the year at 10-15.
RCHS had a decidedly easier path to the championship, beating the host Wolves (20-25, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-14) to open the tournament before ousting Winamac (25-18,. 25-15 and 25-14) in the semifinal. Boone finishes the year at 3-23 and Winamac bows out at 4-24.
Rensselaer had leads in the first two games, including 11-9 in the first game on a Claire Stanley tip at the net and a return into the net by the Jays. The Bombers led 13-11 before Judson went on an 8-0 run that featured several mistakes by RCHS.
Lindley Martin’s ace gave the Jays a 19-13 lead.
With the score 19-14 in favor of the Judson, Delaney had a pair of kills and Lindley added one for a 22-14 lead. The Jays pushed their lead to 23-14 before the Bombers fought back, scoring six straight points on Jesse Ringen’s serve to close within 24-20. That prompted a timeout by Jays coach Jen Radtke. When the teams returned to the court, Judson was able to pick up the victory after a serve by the Bombers sailed long.
The Bombers spoiled a chance to get back in the match in game two, which featured 10 ties. RCHS had a chance to serve out the game twice at 24-23 and 25-24, but couldn’t put the Jays away.
With the score tied at 25-25, Delaney Martin served an ace to give the Jays a one-point lead and Lindley Martin’s tip into a space vacated by the Bomber defense accounted for the 27-25 win.
The Jays appeared to have the match wrapped up early in the third game, leading 10-5. But the Bombers battled back to tie the game at 14-14 and again at 15-15.
RCHS, however, never led in the final game. The Jays scored five straight points for a 20-15 lead that included a block at the net by Delaney Martin, two kill tries by the Bombers that sailed long, a kill by Haley Yuhasz and a service ace by Johnston.
The closest Rensselaer would get is three points. Delaney Martin’s kill at match point gave the Jays the victory.