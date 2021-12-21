Saturday, December 18
Lady Bison clamp down on KV
WHEATFIELD — Class 3A No. 3 Benton Central had another strong defensive effort in bouncing host Kankakee Valley by a 53-32 final on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The unbeaten Bison (11-0) held the Kougars (9-4) to single digits in each of the first three quarters to take a 46-20 lead. Senior Tressa Senesac had a game-high 19 points for the winners, with 11 coming in the second half. She finished with five steals.
Sarah Gick added 16 points with 10 coming in the first half. She also had 11 rebounds.
Senior Taylor Schoonveld had 12 points for KVHS and junior teammate Kate Thomas added seven points.
Thursday, December 16
KVHS girls manhandle Morgan
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley knocked down nine 3-point shots, including six by junior guard Lilly Toppen, in cruising to a 66-22 win over Morgan Township on Dec. 16.
Toppen had a game-high 22 points and was followed by Kate Thomas’s 13 points. Senior Taylor Schoonveld had eight points.
The Kougars (9-4) hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 19-10 lead. They buried the Cherokees (8-7) behind an 18-6 run in the second period to take a 37-16 lead.
KVHS outscored Morgan, 29-6, in the second half.
Peyton Honcher had 10 points for the Cherokees.
Monday, December 13
Lady Knights hang on at TCHS
WOLCOTT — Covenant Christian of DeMotte put three players in double figures and hit 48 percent of its shots in beating host Tri-County, 56-51, on Dec. 13.
Gwen Walstra had 16 points for the winners, hitting 8 of 10 field goals. Freshman Sophie Bakker had 13 points, with a 3 for 4 performance from 3-point range, and added 11 rebounds, and Madison Zeldenrust had 10 points with seven boards. Gabbi Zeilenga had nine points and a team-best 13 rebounds.
Junior leading scorer Skylar Bos struggled to hit shots (2 of 10), but finished with four steals and four assists.
The Cavaliers (3-7) got a game-high 21 points from senior guard Brynn Warren. Freshman Hannah Arvin added 14 points and three assists, junior Johnette Whitmire had 12 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Sara Zarse had 13 rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Senior guard Shelby Schambach added four assists and four steals for TCHS, which was just 2 of 29 from 3-point range and 5 of 17 from the foul line.
Lady Rebels snap losing skid
ATTICA — South Newton senior guard Alexxys Standish had 26 of her team’s 34 points as the Rebels snapped a nine-game skid with a 34-33 win over host Attica on Dec. 13.
Standish had 11 of the Rebels’ 13 field goals and four of the team’s five free throws to lead South Newton to victory. She also had 10 rebounds and six steals and senior teammate Jaelin Marks added nine boards.
Addysen Standish had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the winners and Jocey Vogt had six rebounds.
Attica, which has been slowed by COVID, falls to 0-6 on the season.