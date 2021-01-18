KOUTS — Rensselaer Central suffered its seventh straight setback with its 72-53 loss to Class A No. 1 Kouts Saturday night.
The Bombers (2-7) kept pace with the Mustangs (11-2) after the first quarter, trailing just 17-12. But Kouts had a double-digit lead by halftime and were never threatened.
RCHS did get the game under double figures in the final period but Kouts surged ahead with foul shooting.
Senior Josh Fleming had a team-high 24 points for the Bombers. He added four assists. Junior teammate Tate Drone had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Spartans on a 4-game win streak
DELPHI — North Newton is off to its best start in nearly two decades, improving to 7-4 with an impressive 55-43 road win at Delphi on Saturday.
The Spartans used a 12-4 surge in the second period to take a 20-13 lead by halftime. They continued to build on their lead in the second half to pick up their fourth straight victory.
Senior Austin Goddard led all scorers with 23 points for the Spartans. He was 7 of 15 from the floor and hit 7 of 10 free throws and added three assists.
Senior Cade Ehlinger had eight points and nine rebounds and Dylan Taylor added six boards.
Jordan Roth, a senior guard, had 17 points for the Oracles, who fall to 2-7. He added three steals.
LaCrosse gets first win, beats TC
LaCROSSE — LaCrosse claimed its first victory of the season Saturday, beating visiting Tri-County by a 42-37 final.
The Tigers (1-9) held off the Cavaliers (3-6) in the second half after taking a 10-3 lead in the first quarter. TC did close within 19-16 by halftime.
Trojans fall short vs. visiting Caston
FRANCESVILLE — Visiting Caston used a 23-point first quarter to take control early in picking up a 52-39 victory over West Central Saturday.
The Comets (4-7) led 23-12 after the first period before West Central got back in the game by halftime, trailing 33-20. Caston, however, pushed the lead back to double figures (46-25) after three periods.
From Friday, Jan. 15
Indians take down Kougars, 66-45
MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes jumped ahead with a 16-3 surge in the first quarter and never looked back in winning for the ninth time in 10 outings Friday night.
The Indians (9-1) went ahead 32-18 by halftime and cruised to a 66-45 win over Kankakee Valley.
Noah Johnston had a career-high night, hitting 6 of 11 3-point shots for a game-high 30 points. He was 12 of 20 from the floor overall for the Indians.
Clayton Bridwell added 16 points, hitting 7 of 11 shots, and added 10 assists. Kahari Jackson added seven rebounds and four assists and Caden Harker had five rebounds and five steals.
The Indians hit 28 of 55 shots, including 10 of 23 3-pointers.
Nick Mikash had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Kougars. Luke Andree added seven points and Eli Carden had five rebounds and six assists.
Tri-County keeps Trojans winless
WOLCOTT — West Central had one of its best efforts of the season, but couldn’t catch host Tri-County in dropping its ninth game of the season Friday, Jan. 15.
The Trojans fell against their Midwest Conference rival by a 60-57 final, getting 18 points from sophomore Carter Lewark.
Lewark also had eight rebounds. Senior teammate Garrett Leman had 16 points in the loss and Braden Huber had eight points.
From Thursday, Jan. 14
Covenant lose heartbreaker in Dyer
DYER — Despite a game-high 25 points from senior guard Isaac Alblas, Covenant Christian of DeMotte suffered a 58-56 heartbreaker to Heritage Christian of Dyer last Thursday.
Alblas hit 4 of 13 3-point shots and added 11 rebounds and five steals as the Knights fell to 3-8 overall. Jacob Miller, a sophomore, added 18 points and had seven boards.
The Defenders of Dyer improve to 4-7 overall.