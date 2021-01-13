MONTICELLO — Hot shooting from freshman guard Olivia Nickerson set the pace for Twin Lakes’ 75-43 rout of Hoosier Conference foe Rensselaer Central on Tuesday night.
Nickerson scored a game-high 32 points and sparked her team’s 20-4 spurt in the first quarter. The Indians (8-7), who picked up their first league win in four tries, led 41-21 at halftime and outscored the Bombers (6-10, 0-3) 34-22, in the second half.
Nickerson hit 11 of 12 shots from the floor, including a remarkable 7 of 8 from 3-point range. She added five rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore teammate Addi Wood added 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting with five boards and 11 assists.
The Indians hit 26 of 44 shots for 59 percent as a team. They were 11 of 18 from 3-point range.
Evelyn Scharer added 14 rebounds and Hannah Hodgen had four assists and four steals.
JV bounces Indians in 2 quarters
MONTICELLO — The Rensselaer Central junior varsity girls’ basketball team played two quarters against a depleted Twin Lakes squad Tuesday, Jan. 12, rolling to a 33-5 victory to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Cadence Manns, a freshman, had 13 points and Bailee Radtke, Claire Stanley and Harleigh Shanley added four points each.