BLOOMINGTON — Kankakee Valley’s three-time state qualifier Taylor Schoonveld competed in high jump events for Indiana University this past spring.
The freshman jumper had an indoor best of 5 feet, 6 1/2 inches at the Gladstein Invitational hosted by the Hoosiers. She competed in the high jump at the Big Ten Indoor Women’s Track and Field Championships on Feb. 25 in Geneva, Ohio, clearing 5-4 1/2 to place 12th among the 17 finalists.
Amaya Ugarte of Ohio State won the event with a jump of 6-2 1/4. Schoonveld’s teammate, Mahogany Jenkins, placed fifth overall with a jump of 5-9 3/4.
During the outdoor season, Schoonveld won the high jump at the Tennessee Invitational with a 5-3 jump and high jumped 5-7 to finish second at the Louisville Invitational.
She and Jenkins represented the Hoosier in the high jump at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships hosted by IU in May. She cleared 5-5 to finish in a tie for 15th overall, while Jenkins jumped 5-10 for fourth.
Jenna Rogers of Nebraska won the event with a jump of 6-0 1/2.
GARY — Rensselaer Central graduate Cicily Porter is preparing for her senior season as a member of the IU-Northwest women’s soccer team this fall.
Porter played in all 17 of her team’s games in 2022, earning seven starts. The midfielder/forward had at least a shot on goal over four consecutive games, including two shots on goal against IU-South Bend.
Off the field, Porter was named an NAIA Daktronics Scholar Athlete and was an IUN Scholar Athlete. She was elected president of SGA, a soccer organization.
As a sophomore, Porter, the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Porter, played in all of IU-NW’s 17 matches, scoring two goals. She recorded four total shots, with two goals scored. She was the winner of the Women’s Soccer RedHawk Award.
NORTH MANCHESTER — Kankakee Valley graduate Alex Gronkiewicz capped his three-year career as a member of Manchester University’s men’s track team by scoring in the Hearthland Collegiate Athletic Conference meet in the spring.
Gronkiewicz, who also competed on Manchester’s wrestling team, placed fifth in the javelin throw with a throw of 139 feet, 11 inches at the HCAC meet.
The Spartans battled for another HCAC team title after winning both the indoor and outdoor championships in 2022.
Justin Hoffman, a 2022 graduate at KVHS, recently capped his first season as a member of Grand Valley State (Michigan) University’s men’s track and field team. A 2020 cross country state qualifier, a 2021 state qualifier in the 3,200 meters and the 2021 Northwest Crossroads Conference champion, he also competed for GVSU’s cross country squad … Ashley Ford (Tri-County) was a first-year member of Manchester University’s women’s cross country team. She was also a member of the women’s indoor track and field team, competing in distance events … KVHS graduate Alisyn Risner joined Manchester’s women’s golf team last fall. She will be a junior when the season gets underway in September … Kalei Cave, a KVHS graduate, competed for Marion University’s Ancilla College women’s cross country team last fall …