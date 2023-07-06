BLOOMINGTON — Kankakee Valley’s three-time state qualifier Taylor Schoonveld competed in high jump events for Indiana University this past spring.

The freshman jumper had an indoor best of 5 feet, 6 1/2 inches at the Gladstein Invitational hosted by the Hoosiers. She competed in the high jump at the Big Ten Indoor Women’s Track and Field Championships on Feb. 25 in Geneva, Ohio, clearing 5-4 1/2 to place 12th among the 17 finalists.

