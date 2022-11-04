RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke admits he’s been spoiled the last couple of years.
The seventh-year coach had the services of several veteran players, including all-time leading scorer Jessie Ringen, who is expected to get minutes at Manchester University this winter.
This year, Radtke has an abundance of young players to sift through, with junior Sarah Kaufman the lone returning starter. Sophomore Taylor Van Meter was the team’s first player off the bench last season as a freshman and returns as the top returning scorer.
Both Kaufman and Van Meter were in the starting lineup for the Bombers Thursday night (Nov. 3) against West Central, with guards Jessi Fleming, a sophomore, and junior Cadence Manns getting their first varsity starts. Sophomore Carly Drone was also in the starting lineup.
“Having those seniors last year and their leadership — and they played a lot of basketball for us — now we have some girls who have played some basketball, but it’s just they’re young and they’re trying to figure out their role and where they fit at,” Radtke said.
The 5-11 Drone, who plays on the interior but can pop out to knock down a jumper, hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 13 points in Rensselaer’s 61-39 romp of the Lady Trojans.
Kaufman added 10 points and freshman guard Kamri Rowland had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals off the bench.
Rowland and freshman Brodie Radtke sparked the team off the bench while coach Radtke continued to tinker with the rotation.
“I think once we play more and gel more and get used to playing with one another, I think our speed is going to be a strength,” Radtke said. “Not that we’re super quick, but there are some things we can do with the players we have out there. It starts with tenacity and playing hard.”
Rowland and Radtke combined for eight of the team’s 17 steals. Manns added three thefts.
RCHS forced 29 turnovers and hoisted up 28 more shots than the Trojans. The Bombers led 14-0 before West Central scored its first basket — a steal and lay-in by junior Annika Smith — with under a minute left in the first quarter.
“I think our length, too, with Taylor and Drone, what they can do with their long arms and Fleming and Manns with their speed as guards and Kaufman doing what Kaufman does, which is being athletic,” Radtke said. “You throw in Rowland and Brodie off the bench, with a little time, I think we’ve got a good thing rolling here. It will just take some time.”
Though the Bombers forced nearly 30 turnovers, they committed a number of reaching fouls. Both Van Meter and Kaufman spent several minutes on the bench due to foul trouble, which is a pattern that can’t continue to happen, Radtke said.
“Taylor and Sarah both have to stay out of foul trouble,” he said. “They are a big part of what we’re trying to do. To be able to compete on that high level, they have to be on the floor.”
Van Meter had seven points despite picking up three fouls in the first half.
The Bombers stayed aggressive in the full court despite the foul trouble.
“All I need you to do is just be there and pressure the ball,” Radtke said. “I don’t need for you to slap and reach. You put the official in a position where it doesn’t matter how much I argue, he’s going to call the foul. We’ve got to learn not to do that.”
Radtke believes defense in the full court as well as the half court will be a strength over time.
“Play with our feet. Play with our mouth. Talk to each other. Take better angles,” Radtke said. “Basketball is a game of angles anyway. We just have to learn those angles because defense is going to be our biggest strength. They’re athletic enough, they’re fast enough and they’re talented enough to do what we need to do put the ball in the hole and make people’s lives miserable and shut people down. It’s something we’re going to work on.”
With the depth of his bench, which is another strength of this year’s squad, Radtke believes his team can continue to stay aggressive.
“I don’t want to discourage their willingness to play hard,” he said. “I don’t want them to start playing soft because they’re worried about making a foul. It’s just one of those situations where, ‘I’ve got two, I’ve got to be a little smarter. I’ve got to get a better angle.’ A lot of our fouls we were out of rotation. We weren’t in the correct spot and we’re trying to take the angle of getting in front of somebody and cutting them off or riding beside them. That’s an easy call for the official every single time.”
The Bombers also left several points off the board after missing a handful of layups and shots at the rim. That, too, will get better over time, Radtke said.
“Rebounding and just finishing are two concerns,” he said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t need that dribble. Just take it straight up. Get ready to shoot the basketball. Don’t rush the shot. Don’t come down and chuck it up right away. Take your time, move the shot around and that shot will be there. And we’ve got to stay out of foul trouble.
“Some of these girls, it just takes a little while to get your game legs underneath you and now your adrenaline is pumping more and you come crashing down. But they have that first game under their belt now and they know what to expect. We’re going to be all right.”
The Trojans, who have no seniors on their roster, got a game-high 21 points from sophomore Kailee Bishop. The 5-8 forward hit 6 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, to lead all scorers.
She added seven rebounds and three steals and Smith had 12 points and 11 boards with two steals. The duo hit 11 of the team’s 13 shots.
West Central will host Delphi in its home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 8. RCHS will host North Judson on Saturday evening, with the JV game to tip off at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Jays — coming off a 5-18 finish to the 2021-22 season — beat Rochester, 34-32, in their season opener Thursday.