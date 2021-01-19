WEST LAFAYETTE — Freshman standout Ary Nelson’s record-setting finish in the 200-yard individual medley highlighted Rensselaer Central’s trip to the Hoosier Conference Meet in West Lafayette on Saturday.
Nelson’s time of 2 minutes, 18.01 seconds in the event broke Jenny Lewis’s old mark of 2:18.02 set in 2004. Her time was good for fourth place in the event, with sophomore teammate Addison Hesson placing 13th.
Nelson also had a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke 1:10.19, which was six seconds off her seeded time of 1:16.62. Sophia Walker of Tipton, another freshman, won the breaststroke title in 1:08.14.
Hesson was 14th overall.
Freshman Lilly Cook claimed third in the 100-yard backstroke for the Bombers in 1:05.90 (or nearly three seconds off her best time), with senior Elise Dobson 10th. Cook was also third in the 50 free in 26.37 seconds, with Kaylie Lank 25th and Cora Peck 26th.
Dobson was seventh in the 500 free in 6:06.11 with Sanchez ninth, Sanchez added a 10th-place finish in the 200 free with Lizzie Parrish 12th and Peck 23rd and Parrish was 12th in the 100 freestyle. Meleahna Williams finished 19th in the 100 free.
Lank was 13th in diving and the Bombers’ three relays teams finished fifth, eighth and fourth overall. The 200 medley relay squad of Dobson, Hesson, Nelson and Cook was fifth in 2:05.15; the 200 free team of Lank, Hesson, Parrish and Sanchez finished eighth in 2:00.44; and the 400 free relay team of Dobson, Sanchez, Cook and Nelson was fourth overall in 4:06.31.
The Bombers took sixth as a team, finishing with 200 points. Northwestern won the title with 347 points, edging Hamilton Heights with 340.
KVHS girls 3rd at NCC meet
Kankakee Valley’s girls’ swim team set 19 personal records to place third at the Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet on Saturday.
Munster won the team title with 422 points and Hobart had 311 for second. KV (208), Lowell (136) and Highland (54) rounded out the five-team meet.
Junior Kirstin West earned an honorable mention all-conference nod after placing third in the 100-yard butterfly. She was also fifth in the 200-yard freestyle.
Belle Eeningenburg was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and Gabbie Oliver finished fifth in the 50 freestyle. Kaitlyn Santaguida was sixth in the 200 individual medley, Jayla Barrera was sixth in diving and Allie Rushmore claimed sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Lilly VanLoon was eighth in the 500 free.
The 400 freestyle relay foursome of West, Santaguida, Rushmore and Oliver was second overall to earn runner-up all-NCC and the team also claimed a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay, with Rushmore, Eeningenburg, West and Oliver securing honorable mention.
Claiming fourth in the 200 free relay were teammates Grace Edwards, Eenigenburg, Lucia Muratori and Santaguida.
Overall, 64 seconds of total time was shaved off by the entire Kougars’ squad on Saturday.