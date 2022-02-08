MUNSTER — Ary Nelson’s record-breaking performance in the 200-yard individual medley highlighted Rensselaer Central’s trip to the Munster girls’ swim sectional on Monday night.
Nelson, a sophomore, established a new school mark with a time of 2 minutes, 17.26 seconds against elite competition. She held the previous mark of 2:18.01.
Her time was good enough for a sixth-place finish for Nelson, who was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke as well.
Rensselaer’s other top 10 finishers included Maddie Kosiba in the 200 freestyle (9th), Lilly Cook in the 50 free (8th) and 100 backstroke (7th), Emily Myers in the 100 butterfly (9th), Trinity Oliver in diving (9th), Solcy Sanchez in the 500 freestyle (10th) and Katie Castle in the 100 backstroke (9th).
The 200 medley relay team of Cook, Nelson, Myers and Castle placed fourth, as did the 200 free relay team of Kosiba, Sanchez, Castle and Cook and the 400 free team of Lizzie Parrish, Sanchez, Kosiba and Nelson.
Top 15 finishers included Sanchez (11th) and Parrish (12th) in the 200 freestyle, Addie Hesson (13th) and Emily Parker (15th) in the 200 IM, Castle in the 50 free (11th), Audrey Korniak in the butterfly (13th), Kosiba (11th), Parrish (13th) and Kaylei Lank (15th) in the 100 free, Korniak (12th) and Cora Peck (15th) in the 500 free, Parker in the 100 backstroke (14th) and Hesson in the 100 breaststroke (14th).
RCHS boys
fall to Harrison
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ swim team hosted Lafayette Harrison in its final home meet on Monday, Jan. 31, losing by a 134-39 final.
Senior Hayden Box had the lone first-place finish for the Bombers, winning the diving event with 200.60 points. Another highlight was junior Daniel Arnold’s personal-best performances in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
The Bombers close out the regular season with a trip to Lafayette McCutcheon on Thursday, Feb. 10. The sectional meet is set to start with the preliminary round on Feb. 17.
RCHS swim teams split with Lowell
LOWELL — The Rensselaer Central swim teams traveled to Lowell on Thursday, Jan. 27, with the girls’ team cruising to a 128-57 victory.
The Lady Bombers won nine events, including two relays. The 200-yard medley team of Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers and Katie Castle and the 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Lizzie Parrish, Solcy Sanchez, Maddie Kosiba and Nelson were winners.
Kosiba also won the 200 freestyle event (with Sanchez second and Parrish third) and finished second in the 100 free (with Parrish third and Kaylei Lank fourth). Nelson was the 200 individual medley champion (with Addy Hesson third and Emily Parker fourth) and added a first in the 100 breaststroke (with Hesson second and Elise Donnelly fourth).
Lilly Cook was the 100 backstroke champion (with Katie Castle second and Parker fourth) and placed second in the 50 free (with Castle third and Myers fifth).
Audrey Korniak won the 100 butterfly title (with Myers third and Cora Peck fourth) and Sanchez was the 500 free winner (with Korniak second and Peck fourth).
Freshman diver Trinity Oliver won the diving event with teammate Lank second.
The boys’ team, meanwhile, had two firsts in a 129-45 loss to the Red Devils. Matthew Swartz was the 200 freestyle champion in 1:57.98, while Hayden Box, a senior, captured the diving title with 198.45 points.
Turning in personal-best times were Swart in the 200 free and 500 free, Cade Rivera in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Nolan Conrad in the 50 free and 100 free, Daniel Arnold in the 50 free and 100 backstroke and Box in the 100 breaststroke.
RCHS swimmers split with rival
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central swim teams earned a split with county rival Kankakee Valley at the RCHS pool on Jan. 25.
The evening also represented senior night for two swimmers: Lizzie Parrish of the girls’ team and Hayden Box for the boys.
The Lady Bombers captured 10 first-place ribbons in a 118-61 victory. They dominated the relay events, with the 200-yard medley team of Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers and Maddie Kosiba; the 200-yard freestyle really squad of Kosiba, Parrish, Audrey Korniak and Castle; and the 400 free relay team of Korniak, Parrish, Solcy Sanchez and Nelson picking up victories.
Nelson was also the 200 individual medley champion as well as the 100 breaststroke winner and Kosiba won the 200 freestyle and 100 free events. Korniak won the butterfly title and Castle won first in the 100 backstroke and added a second in the 50 free.
Trinity Oliver won the diving competition, with Kaylei Lank third.
The Kougars managed two first-place finishes, with Allie Rushmore winning the 50 freestyle and the 500 free. Runner-up finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Bri Castle, Rylee Swafford, Gabbie Oliver and Rushmore; Oliver in the 200 freestyle and 100 free; Emily Nannenga in diving; the 200 free relay team of Castle, Maddie Lee-Whited, Kaitlyn Santaguida and Lilly Van Loon; Castle in the 100 backstroke; Swafford in the 100 breaststroke; and the 400 free relay foursome of Oliver, Santaguida, Rushmore and Swafford.
The Kougar boys team won six events to record a 109-57 win over its rival.
Champions for KVHS included Tim Stidham in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Luke Bristol on the 50 freestyle, Chase Brown in the 100 breaststroke, the 200 medley relay team of Brock Martin, Bristol, Stidham and Brown and the 400 free relay squad of Martin, Thomas Ketchem, Bristol and Brown.
The Kougars managed to collect 10 personal-best times in the 14 events.
Box celebrated senior night by dominating the diving competition and recording a PR in the event. His 238.15 points bettered his own mark by nearly 20 points.
He also shared a first place in the 200 freestyle relay event with Nolan Conrad, Cade Rivera and Matthew Swartz.
Swartz was the 200 freestyle and 500 free champion, Conrad claimed the 100 free title and freshman Jon Brouwer won the 100 backstroke in a PR time of 1:04.78.